Bangsai River turns canal at Madhupur



The Bangsai River looks like a canal at Madhupur. photo: observer

Water Development Board (WDB) is implementing this project at Tk 1.28 crore.

Locals complained, parts of the river are being filled up in the name of protecting its dam; there has been no erosion in 50 years; but no action has been taken to repair the eroded 300-metre areas in the upstream.

Trees on both banks of the river have been cut down. A resting facility for six citizens is being made with three benches under an umbrella on the bank of the river.

According to contractor and WDB sources, the WDB has undertaken special activities in Madhupur under Development Revenue Budget (NDR) in the name of river bank protection. Three benches of one and a half meters will be made under a round umbrella by placing clocks on the river bank at a place of 150 metres next to the bus stand in the heart of the city. Ryan Construction is implementing this project.

A visit found 12-15 workers working in two parts. Some were seen dumping sand and installing geotex blocks. These works were being supervised by two persons employed by the contractor. No officer of the WDB was found.

They said, according to the design of the project, 13 thousand 794 blocks of three sizes are being made by cutting, filling, guide walls and laying geotex. An umbrella and three benches will be installed after the river management work is completed.

Locals Zillur Rahman and Bazlur Rashid said, 'We didn't see ever erosion in the project area in the last 15 years. Instead, we saw people filling the river. These trees would prevent the river from eroding."

Dhaka-Jamalpur Highway in front of Madhupur Hospital is under threat due to erosion. The concerned authorities did not take any action to prevent the erosion at the point.

Local residents reacted angrily over the matter. They said, trees which were protecting banks of the river, including giant rain-tree, have been cut down and sold, without permission from the forest committee.

Now blocs are being set up there. But these blocs are of very poor quality. The Bangsai River is being converted into a canal. But no action is taken where it is broken.

Madhupur Assistant Conservator of Forests Abu Saleh said, he is not aware of cutting the trees.

Supervising Officer of WDB Assistant Engineer Solaiman said, they could not spend time on this project due to other work.

Sub-Divisional Engineer of the WBD Emdadul Haque said, the project has been undertaken to protect the river bank.











