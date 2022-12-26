Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Putin says West aiming to ‘tear apart’ Russia

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

MOSCOW, Dec 25: President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for trying to "tear apart" Russia and said his offensive in Ukraine aimed to "unite the Russian people".
Meanwhile in Kyiv, a day after deadly shelling in southern Ukraine, residents held Christmas services on Sunday, defying Russian spiritual leaders who celebrate it on January 7.
Putin has used the concept of "historical Russia" to argue that Ukrainians and Russians are one people -- undermining Kyiv's sovereignty and justifying his 10-month offensive in Ukraine.
He said Russia's "geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia," Putin said in excerpts from an interview to be aired later on Sunday.
"Divide and conquer, that's what they have always sought to accomplish and are still seeking to do," Putin added.
"But our goal is different: it's to unite the Russian people," he said.
Putin said his government was acting "in the right direction... protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, of our people."
He repeated that Moscow was ready to negotiate and appeared unfazed when asked about the new air defence system the United States will deliver to Ukraine.
"Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery promised to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
In his first trip outside Ukraine since the offensive began, Zelensky earned firm pledges of support from US President Joe Biden, including the Pentagon's most advanced air defence system.
Western military and financial aid has been crucial for Ukraine's push back of Russian troops -- including from Kherson, the only regional capital held by Russia.
Despite Russia's retreat from the city, Kherson remains within reach of Moscow's weaponry and under constant threat.
The Ukrainian army counted 71 strikes on the partly recaptured region on Saturday, including 41 on the main city, also named Kherson.
This included deadly shelling on a busy market in the city centre that left 10 people dead and 55 injured.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protesters wear clothes reading 'Free Olivier' and holding placards
Putin says West aiming to ‘tear apart’ Russia
Deadly blizzard leaves US in Christmas weekend deep freeze
Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona election appeal
A lone pedestrian makes his way across Colonial Circle
China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
At Christmas, Pope urges end to 'senseless' Ukraine war
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'


Latest News
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
2 'cattle thieves' killed in mob beating
Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant dies
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
US warns of possible attack on top hotel in Islamabad
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Most Read News
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Pfizer's expiry date extended by 70 days with WHO approval
New COVID variant: Ports asked to increase screening
Panchagarh police-BNP clash: 81 named, 1,200 unnamed sued
Youth arrested for keeping Quran in Rajshahi church
Microbus mows motorcyclist down in Dhaka's Nawabganj
18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Metro Rail ready for operation from Dec 28
EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth
Three killed in Jashore road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft