Putin says West aiming to ‘tear apart’ Russia

MOSCOW, Dec 25: President Vladimir Putin blasted the West for trying to "tear apart" Russia and said his offensive in Ukraine aimed to "unite the Russian people".

Meanwhile in Kyiv, a day after deadly shelling in southern Ukraine, residents held Christmas services on Sunday, defying Russian spiritual leaders who celebrate it on January 7.

Putin has used the concept of "historical Russia" to argue that Ukrainians and Russians are one people -- undermining Kyiv's sovereignty and justifying his 10-month offensive in Ukraine.

He said Russia's "geopolitical opponents (were) aiming to tear apart Russia, the historical Russia," Putin said in excerpts from an interview to be aired later on Sunday.

"Divide and conquer, that's what they have always sought to accomplish and are still seeking to do," Putin added.

"But our goal is different: it's to unite the Russian people," he said.

Putin said his government was acting "in the right direction... protecting our national interests, the interests of our citizens, of our people."

He repeated that Moscow was ready to negotiate and appeared unfazed when asked about the new air defence system the United States will deliver to Ukraine.

"Of course we will destroy it, 100 percent!" Putin said, referring to the Patriot missile battery promised to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In his first trip outside Ukraine since the offensive began, Zelensky earned firm pledges of support from US President Joe Biden, including the Pentagon's most advanced air defence system.

Western military and financial aid has been crucial for Ukraine's push back of Russian troops -- including from Kherson, the only regional capital held by Russia.

Despite Russia's retreat from the city, Kherson remains within reach of Moscow's weaponry and under constant threat.

The Ukrainian army counted 71 strikes on the partly recaptured region on Saturday, including 41 on the main city, also named Kherson.

This included deadly shelling on a busy market in the city centre that left 10 people dead and 55 injured. -AFP