Deadly blizzard leaves US in Christmas weekend deep freeze

NEW YORK, Dec 25: A fearsome winter storm continued to pummel parts of the United States with blizzard conditions Saturday evening after powerful Arctic winds left over a million customers without power earlier in the day and caused Christmas travel nightmares.

At least 17 weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states as heavy snow, howling winds and dangerously frigid temperatures kept much of the nation, including the normally temperate south, in a frozen grip for a third straight day.

In hard-hit New York state, Governor Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard to Erie County and its main city Buffalo, where authorities said emergency services were not functioning.

Late on Saturday, the National Weather Service warned that blizzard conditions in the Great Lakes region caused by lake-effect snow would continue into Christmas Day, and that there would be "only slow moderation of temperatures into Monday".

One couple in Buffalo, which sits across the border from Canada, told AFP that with the roads completely impassible, they would not be making a 10-minute drive to see their family for Christmas.

"It's tough because the conditions are just so bad... a lot of fire departments aren't even sending out trucks for calls," said 40-year-old Rebecca Bortolin.

Her fiance Ali Lawson is having back pain, but plans to tough it out at home because driving to the hospital is too dangerous. -AFP











