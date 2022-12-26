Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Deadly blizzard leaves US in Christmas weekend deep freeze

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

NEW YORK, Dec 25: A fearsome winter storm continued to pummel parts of the United States with blizzard conditions Saturday evening after powerful Arctic winds left over a million customers without power earlier in the day and caused Christmas travel nightmares.
At least 17 weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states as heavy snow, howling winds and dangerously frigid temperatures kept much of the nation, including the normally temperate south, in a frozen grip for a third straight day.
In hard-hit New York state, Governor Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard to Erie County and its main city Buffalo, where authorities said emergency services were not functioning.
Late on Saturday, the National Weather Service warned that blizzard conditions in the Great Lakes region caused by lake-effect snow would continue into Christmas Day, and that there would be "only slow moderation of temperatures into Monday".
One couple in Buffalo, which sits across the border from Canada, told AFP that with the roads completely impassible, they would not be making a 10-minute drive to see their family for Christmas.
"It's tough because the conditions are just so bad... a lot of fire departments aren't even sending out trucks for calls," said 40-year-old Rebecca Bortolin.
Her fiance Ali Lawson is having back pain, but plans to tough it out at home because driving to the hospital is too dangerous.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protesters wear clothes reading 'Free Olivier' and holding placards
Putin says West aiming to ‘tear apart’ Russia
Deadly blizzard leaves US in Christmas weekend deep freeze
Trump acolyte Kari Lake loses Arizona election appeal
A lone pedestrian makes his way across Colonial Circle
China's COVID-19 surge raises odds of new coronavirus mutant
At Christmas, Pope urges end to 'senseless' Ukraine war
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'


Latest News
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
2 'cattle thieves' killed in mob beating
Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant dies
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
US warns of possible attack on top hotel in Islamabad
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Most Read News
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Pfizer's expiry date extended by 70 days with WHO approval
New COVID variant: Ports asked to increase screening
Panchagarh police-BNP clash: 81 named, 1,200 unnamed sued
Youth arrested for keeping Quran in Rajshahi church
Microbus mows motorcyclist down in Dhaka's Nawabganj
18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Metro Rail ready for operation from Dec 28
EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth
Three killed in Jashore road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft