

Square Textiles declares 35pc cash dividend

The AGM was presided over by the Chairman of the Company Tapan Chowdhury.

Ratna Patra, Vice Chairman, Samuel S Chowdhury, Managing Director; S.M. Rezaur Rahman, Independent Director, Md. Kabir Reza, Head of A and F, and Sanjib Baran Roy, Company Secretary were present in the meeting.

The Consolidated Turnover, Gross Profit and Net Profit (After Tax) for the year ended 30 June 2022 were Tk. 1,743.22 crore, Tk. 291.61 crore and Tk. 195.86 crore respectively.

The company contributed an amount of Tk. 38.99 crore to the National Exchequer.

The Board of Directors appreciates the performance of the officers, staff and workers whose untiring efforts helped to optimize the profit of the Company. The Directors expressed their gratitude and acknowledged with keen interest the co-operation and unflinching support received from various agencies including Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, Stock Exchanges, National Board of Revenue and other agencies of the public and private sector.

Shareholders attended the AGM and many of them took part in the discussion regarding company's performance and future expansion.

At the end Tapan Chowdhury, Chairman expressed their deep appreciation to shareholders for their trust and support to the company's performance.













