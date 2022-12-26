

ICAB elects Moniruzzaman as President

The new office bearers were elected at a meeting presided over by ICAB's outgoing President Md Shahadat Hossain.

Moniruzzaman will take over as ICAB president on 1 January next year, according to a press release.

Moniruzzaman is a senior partner of ACNABIN Chartered Accountants. He served the ICAB as the vice president for operations and member services for 2019, according to the release.

Currently, Moniruzzaman is a board member of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board and a member of the Academic Committee of the Faculty of Business Studies at the University of Dhaka.

Yasin Miah is the proprietor of MM Yasin, Chartered Accountants. He is also the chairman of P4 Consulting Limited, a VAT consultant at NBR, and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, Florida, in the USA.

MBM Lutful Hadee is the proprietor of Hadee Lutful and Co, Chartered Accountants. Before founding it, he was the partner-in-charge of the Taxation and Legal Compliance Department of Howladar Yunus and Co. He had earlier worked at Citycell, GrameenPhone, and MFH Financial Services Ltd.

Md Johirul Islam is a partner at the chartered accounting firm A Qasem and Co. He is a member of the Chattogram District Bar Association as well as the Chattogram Taxes Bar Association.













