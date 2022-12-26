

Bengal Commercial Bank opens Ashkona Sub-Branch

S.M. Faruqi Hasan (CIP), Sponsor Director of the Bank and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee inaugurated the Sub-branch recently, says a press release.

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the inaugural ceremony.

Shahid Hossain, Advisor to the Bank; K. M. Awlad Hossain, DMD and CBO of the Bank, other high officials, clients, businessmen and local elites were also present on the occasion.

So far, the Bank has opened a total of 15 Branches and Sub-branches. It has plans to open more Branches and Sub-branches across the country including Dhanmondi, Rangpur andRampura very soon, said the official.











