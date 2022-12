SBAC Bank opens 15th agent banking outlet at Demra

South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Ltd inaugurated its 15th Agent Banking Outlet at Paradagar, Konapara, Demra, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Bank's Managing Director and CEO Habibur Rahman inaugurated the Agent Banking outlet as chief guest.The event was also attended Md. Abdul Matin, Deputy Managing Director, Manzurul Karim, Head of Principal Branch, Mohammad ShafiulAzam, Head of ADC and Md. Feroj Chowdhury, Head of Agent Banking, Local dignitaries and senior executives of the Bank.At present SBAC Bank's total no. of Agent Outlets are 15 where customer can enjoy all sort of banking services like A/C opening, Fund Transfer, Deposit Schemes, Foreign Remittance, Utility Bills etc.