Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank offers rebate on credit cards for Xmas, New Year parties at hotels

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

BRAC Bank is offering up to 25% discount on the eve of Christmas and New Year at top hotels in Dhaka.
The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy this special discount at a wide range of hotels to help the valued customers celebrate the Christmas and New Year in a grand and delightful way, says a press release.
At Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, the bank's customers will enjoy a 15% discount on Kids Carnival Ticket on the occasion of Christmas Day.
The bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy a 20% discount on A-La-Carte Menu at Café Bazaar Restaurant till 6 January 2023.
At InterContinental Dhaka, Doreen Hotel, and Amari Dhaka, the bank's credit and debit cardholders will enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on food items and on Christmas and New Year Cake items till 31 December.
The Westin Dhaka will provide a 22% discount to all BRAC Bank cardholders on A-la-carte menu at Daily Treats & Splash restaurant till to January 02, 2023. Sheraton Dhaka will provide an exclusive 22% discount on the A-la-carte menu at Toastina restaurant to all BRAC Bank cardholders till 2 January 2023.
About the offer, BRAC Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam said: "BRAC Bank always brings in the best offers on special occasions. Our Christmas and New Year offers will bring delight to our customers helping them celebrate this special festivities with the family and near and dear ones. Our debit and credit cards provide the best value proposition regarding privileges across multiple categories and several partners."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French aerospace firm to pay $17m after China bribery probe
JCI BD elects Ziaul Haque as President
Square Textiles declares 35pc cash dividend
BB cyber heist: CID fails to produce forensic probe in 7 years
India to export 2 lakh tonnes of rice to BD at hefty profits
ICAB elects Moniruzzaman as President
Bengal Commercial Bank opens Ashkona Sub-Branch
SBAC Bank opens 15th agent  banking outlet at Demra


Latest News
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
2 'cattle thieves' killed in mob beating
Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant dies
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
US warns of possible attack on top hotel in Islamabad
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Most Read News
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Pfizer's expiry date extended by 70 days with WHO approval
New COVID variant: Ports asked to increase screening
Panchagarh police-BNP clash: 81 named, 1,200 unnamed sued
Youth arrested for keeping Quran in Rajshahi church
Microbus mows motorcyclist down in Dhaka's Nawabganj
18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Metro Rail ready for operation from Dec 28
EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth
Three killed in Jashore road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft