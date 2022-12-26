Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ukraine estimates grain harvest fell around 40pc

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

KYIV, Dec 25: Ukraine estimates its grain harvest fell by around 40 percent year on year due to the Russian invasion, a representative for the country's industry told AFP Friday.
"We expect a grain harvest of 65-66 million tonnes" by the end of the year, the head of the Ukrainian Grain Association Sergiy Ivashchenko said, following a record harvest of 106 million tonnes last year.
"The main reason is the war," which immediately led to fuel shortages and hindered sowing, Ivashchenko said.  
Ukraine is a major exporter but Russia's invasion in late February stopped shipments and blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in Ukraine's ports.
"Ports were blocked... this broke a cycle" by cutting farmers' source of income, Ivashchenko said.
"That, and of course the war, meant farmers did not have enough money to buy fertilisers, their yield decreased," he explained.
A landmark deal signed in July and brokered by the UN and Turkey established a safe shipping corridor for exports to resume.
"The occupation of several regions, fighting in the fields, and the destruction of infrastructure" still crippled production, Ivashchenko said.
"We usually sowed grains over about 25 million hectares. This year we only harvested over 18-19 million hectares," he said.
The landmark deal was extended for 120 days in November after intense negotiations with Russia, which temporarily pulled out of the agreement.
Overall, 580 ships transporting around 15 million tonnes of cereals have left Ukrainian ports since then, according to the country's authorities.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French aerospace firm to pay $17m after China bribery probe
JCI BD elects Ziaul Haque as President
Square Textiles declares 35pc cash dividend
BB cyber heist: CID fails to produce forensic probe in 7 years
India to export 2 lakh tonnes of rice to BD at hefty profits
ICAB elects Moniruzzaman as President
Bengal Commercial Bank opens Ashkona Sub-Branch
SBAC Bank opens 15th agent  banking outlet at Demra


Latest News
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
2 'cattle thieves' killed in mob beating
Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant dies
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
US warns of possible attack on top hotel in Islamabad
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Most Read News
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Pfizer's expiry date extended by 70 days with WHO approval
New COVID variant: Ports asked to increase screening
Panchagarh police-BNP clash: 81 named, 1,200 unnamed sued
Youth arrested for keeping Quran in Rajshahi church
Microbus mows motorcyclist down in Dhaka's Nawabganj
18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Metro Rail ready for operation from Dec 28
EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth
Three killed in Jashore road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft