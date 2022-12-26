

ICMAB's DBC holds Fellowship Night

Planning M. A. Mannan MP was present as the Chief Guest in the program. Prof. Dr. Atiqul Islam, Vice-Chancellor, North-South University was present as the Special Guest.

ICMAB President, Md. Mamunur Rashid ICMAB and Additional Managing Director, Index Group was present as Guest of honor of the program.

DBC Chairman Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun presided over the program. DBC Secretary gave the welcome address. Dr. Mamun in his speech emphasized on role of CMA in the context of present global economy and competitive business environment.

The Chief Guest M. A. Mannan MP in his speech appraised the role of Cost and Management Accountants for the economic development of the country. He advised the members to peruse the CMA education with dedication and sincerity.

Among others DBC Seminar and Conference Committee Chairman Mannan Bapari spoke in the program. A large number of members of the Institute, high officials of the Government, semi-Government, Corporations, Multinationals and local companies, leading business personalities and social elites were present in the program. DBC Vice Chairman Safiul Azam FCMA, offered vote of thanks.











