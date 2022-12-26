

Mashrafe-JMI brings maiden kidney dialysis center in Narail

This center has been set up as a joint initiative of Narail Express Foundation and JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd. This four-bed kidney dialysis center was inaugurated on Thursday, says a press release.

Chairman of Narail Express Foundation and Member of Parliament of Narail-2 Constituency Mashrafe Bin Mortaza and Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group Md. Abdur Razzaq inaugurated the center named "Narail Express Dialysis Center".

During the inauguration, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza said that there is a plan to set up a 10-bed unit at the Narail Express Dialysis Center. The planned kidney dialysis center has now unveiled with four beds. The number of beds will be increased considering the demand in the coming days.

Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, the former captain of the national cricket team, also said, "Compared to other districts of the country, healthcare in Narail is lagging far behind. Although there are kidney dialysis centers in various surrounding districts, there was no facility in Narail until now. As a result, the patients here were forced to go to Khulna, Jessore or Dhaka. Many could afford the cost for kidney dialysis, but could not afford the service due to travel complications. In this situation, the center launched today has brought a message of relief to the people of Narail. From now on, Narail patients will get Japan's advanced technology dialysis services at affordable cost at their doorstep."

Founder and Managing Director of JMI Group Md. Abdur Razzaq said, "JMI Group has been working for more than a decade in the service of kidney patients of the country. We have planned to set up dialysis centers across the country to serve kidney patients. Under this initiative, we have already launched a dialysis center at Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College and Hospital in the capital. Another center set up at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital is awaiting inauguration. Narail Express Dialysis Center is starting today. We are very proud to launch a first-of-its-kind kidney dialysis center for the people of Narail in the month of victory."

Meanwhile, Md. Abdur Razzaq also said that the initiative between JMI Group and Narail Express Foundation to implement the dialysis center is through a joint investment company of JMI Group with South Korea --- JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited. Various products including masks, gloves produced in this company are being exported to different countries of the world besides supplying the domestic market. During the covid-period, JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited was the first company in the country to make anti-virus KN95 masks.

Narail Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Habibur Rahman, District Police Superintendent Mst. Sadira Khatun, Zilla Parishad Chairman and District Awami League President Advocate Subhas Chandra Bose, Civil Surgeon Dr. Nasima Akter, Narail Municipality Mayor Anjuman Ara, Sharif Abdul Hakim Diabetic Hospital President Advocate Abdul Mukit Lavlu, and Narail Express Foundation General Secretary Tariqul Islam Anik also spoke at the opening ceremony.

Notably, on November 13 last year, an agreement was signed between JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Limited and Narail Express Foundation to establish the Narail Express Dialysis Center. According to the agreement, JMI will provide Japanese equipment and technical expertise to set up and operate the kidney dialysis center. Narail Express Foundation will arrange for setting up of dialysis center, ensuring other ancillary facilities and providing services to patients through skilled doctors and nurses.

Among others, senior officials of JMI Group, members of Narail Express Foundation, doctors-nurses and journalists from various media were also present at the inauguration of the dialysis center.











