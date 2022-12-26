

E-Club gets new Executive Committee

Liakat Ali Chaklader, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Interior Studio, has been elected as president and Biplab Ghosh Rahul, chief executive officer (CEO) of E-Courier, as general secretary.

The 13-member committee was announced at a gala event held at a hotel in the capital on Thursday, says a press release.

The outgoing president Mohammad Shahriar Khan and general secretary Kamrul Hasan handed over the charge to the new office bearers at the programme.

Other office bearers are - Senior Vice-President Shah Alam Chowdhury, Vice-Presidents Imtiaz Uddin and Engineer Md Shajibul Al Rajib, Joint Secretary Arefin Dipu, Organizing Secretary Fahmida Ahmed, Public Relations Secretary Rabeya Khatun Lucky and Member Secretary Chayan Saha. Four elected directors are- Solaiman Ahmed Jeshan, Liza Akter Hossain, Promi Nahid and Md Mainul Hasan Dulon.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque MP addressed the gala event of new committee announcement as the chief guest while Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari and Prothom Alo Head of Youth Program Monir Hasan were present as special guests.

Speaking the occasion, AKM Mozammel Haque MP said, "We earned our independence through 9-monthlong struggle under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Now, Bangladesh is heading towards the path of being a developed under his competent daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

The minister is optimistic that E-Club will work together to accelerate the economic progress of the county. He also urged all to stand by the country to prevent any unprecedented incident in coming days.

Addressing the programme, Abu Bakar Siddique, secretary to the Ministry of Planning, said, "It is a great initiative to bring entrepreneurs of the country together. I hope E-Club will work to implement the Vision 2041 with an aim to make Bangladesh a developed one."

Newly-elected E-Club President Liakat Ali Chaklader (Maruf Liakat) said, "For the last 5 years, E-Club has been working to improve the ecosystem of domestic entrepreneurs. Out of 500 entrepreneurs, some 120 are women entrepreneurs and most of them are young entrepreneurs. Our main aim is to play a strong role in the economic development of the country by building positive networking with small, large and medium level entrepreneurs. The next two years are expected to be a turning point for E-Club."

Biplab Ghosh Rahul, newly-elected General Secretary of the club, said, "There is no alternative to smart entrepreneurs to build a smart Bangladesh in future. E-Club will work to develop smart entrepreneurs. I hope the new committee will work to reach desired goal of the club by taking all together."

To mention, some dreamy entrepreneurs launched the Entrepreneurs Club of Bangladesh (E-Club) in September 2017. The organization was officially registered the following year. So far the organization has 450 registered members. The organization's constitution provides for the leadership to be elected through direct voting when the number of members exceeds 1000.

The main objective of the organization is to develop the unemployed as entrepreneurs, provide entrepreneurial support training, fund formation and increase the business network among the club members. The organization believes that creating entrepreneurship requires collective action planning. And they are working towards that goal. E-Club is working for overall business development of members with two committees, four forums and 13 standing committees.













