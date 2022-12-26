ISHO launches new campaign on furniture, interiors'

ISHO, a leading furniture and lifestyle accessories company in Bangladesh, is launching their new campaign titled All Things Furniture & Interiors.

This campaign, which is a collaboration with ISHO's in-house interior service called ISHO Design Studio, gives customers the amazing chance to get expert advice on interior décor as well as furniture from ISHO at discounted rates.

With every purchase of ISHO furniture between December 18 to December 31, customers will get a free upgrade of their Design Studio Plan! Additionally, previous customers of ISHO Design Studio will get a flat 5per cent discount on select furniture on all purchases made within December 23, 2022.

The campaign is a great chance for newly-wedded couples to get the best of both worlds by purchasing aesthetic furniture and interiors for their new homes through a hassle-free and seamless process. Modern homeowners now stand the chance to own a warm and inviting space outfitted with globally-inspired furniture in no time, says a press release.











