

Sheltech hands over commercial project to buyers at Banani

The handover ceremony was held at Zizzi Banquet Hall of Platinum Grand, at Banani on Saturday, says a press release.

At the event Shaikh Shaiyan Ahmed, associate director of Sheltech Group; Md Sharif Hossain Bhuiyan, CEO of Sheltech (Pvt) Ltd; Head of Operations Shahjahan were present along with other senior officials of Sheltech, the landowner and unit buyers.

The building accommodates total 23,206sft of commercial space.

The building represents visually-stunning architecture built with the finest materials and technology, adds the release.

The Northern Star building is a framed structure as per Bangladesh national building code.

Fire protection system of northern star consists of modern security and firefighting system which completely designed and executed by Md Sayiful Islam, Sheltech's additional chief engineer.

Recently Sheltech received the Essab Safety Excellence Award in the category "Commercial Building" in 2022 for outstanding implementation of fire safety system in the project of Sheltech Northern Star.

In 34 years of its journey, Sheltech has constructed over 5,000 residential and commercial units all around Dhaka city and has become a symbol for excellence in the country's real estate sector.

Sheltech is the first real estate company in Bangladesh to receive the latest ISO Certification (ISO 9001:2015) in recognition of our quality management systems, professionalism and continuous innovation in design and construction.











