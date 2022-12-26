Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New home sales in US post surprise jump in Nov

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

WASHINGTON, Dec 25: Sales of new homes in the US bounced unexpectedly in November despite high mortgage rates, official data showed Friday, with low inventories of existing homes likely nudging buyers into the market for new properties.
The real estate sector, which is sensitive to interest rates, has been reeling as the central bank raised the benchmark lending rate multiple times this year to cool demand and rein in soaring inflation.
But sales of new single-family houses jumped 5.8 percent to an annual rate of 640,000 in November, seasonally adjusted, said the Commerce Department.
This was higher than the revised rate of 605,000 in October, and defied analyst expectations of a decline.
But compared with November 2021, the rate was down 15.3 percent, the report said.
Monthly data can be volatile, and economists have cited a lack of existing inventory as a reason that buyers are turning to new properties.
But the median sales price of new houses sold in November dropped to $471,200, from $484,700 in the month prior.
The market for new homes is smaller than that of existing homes in the United States, which has seen sales decline for a record 10 straight months.
Analysts do not expect the current trend to last, given that higher mortgage rates continue to batter affordability.
The popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.3 percent as of mid-December, according to home loan finance company Freddie Mac, nearly double the figure a year ago.
"Existing home supply finally appears to be trending sharply upwards" as well, said Ian Shepherdson and Kieran Clancy of Pantheon Macroeconomics in a recent report.
"The mortgage applications numbers suggest that new home sales will quickly drop... if existing home supply continues to rise," the report said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French aerospace firm to pay $17m after China bribery probe
JCI BD elects Ziaul Haque as President
Square Textiles declares 35pc cash dividend
BB cyber heist: CID fails to produce forensic probe in 7 years
India to export 2 lakh tonnes of rice to BD at hefty profits
ICAB elects Moniruzzaman as President
Bengal Commercial Bank opens Ashkona Sub-Branch
SBAC Bank opens 15th agent  banking outlet at Demra


Latest News
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
2 'cattle thieves' killed in mob beating
Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant dies
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
US warns of possible attack on top hotel in Islamabad
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Most Read News
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Pfizer's expiry date extended by 70 days with WHO approval
New COVID variant: Ports asked to increase screening
Panchagarh police-BNP clash: 81 named, 1,200 unnamed sued
Youth arrested for keeping Quran in Rajshahi church
Microbus mows motorcyclist down in Dhaka's Nawabganj
18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Metro Rail ready for operation from Dec 28
EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth
Three killed in Jashore road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft