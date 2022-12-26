Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Deposits in agent banking rose to Tk 30,626cr in Oct

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Deposits through agent banking outlets increased to Tk 30,626 crore in October from Tk 30,325 crore in September.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, deposits through agent banking were Tk 29,279 crore in August, Tk 27,754.5 crore in June and Tk 20,218 crore in June 2021.
The highest number of accounts and the highest amount of balance were in the form of savings. In urban areas, there were 17.89 lakh savings accounts which held Tk 1,812.98 crore while 86.19 lakh accounts held Tk 11,578.25 crore in rural areas.
According to the BB data, the number of deposit accounts through agent banking was 1.7 crore as of October 31.
The total number of male, female and other deposit accounts were 85.13 lakh, 82.37 lakh and 2.48 lakh respectively. Remittance collection through agents has also increased slightly.
Agents collected Tk 2,606 crore in remittance in October, which is Tk 172 crore more than that of Tk 2,434 crore in September.
The outstanding balance of loans as of October 2022 was Tk 5,310.3 crore, of which Tk 1,817.35 crore and Tk 3,492 crore were disbursed in urban and rural areas respectively.
In October, the total number of transactions through agent banking outlets was 93,39,347 and the total amount of transactions was Tk 38,592 crore.
The BB's introduced agent banking in 2013. It is less costly compared to the traditional banking system where customers are able to receive various banking services within real time from this platform through an agent, BB in a report said.
At present, 31 banks are operating agent banking activities in Bangladesh of which top five banks registered 71 per cent of the total agents. The other 26 banks occupied the remaining 29 per cent of the total agents.
Bank Asia has 5,285 number of agents or 36 per cent, the highest of the total agents.
Islami Bank Bangladesh has 2,693 number of agents or 18 per cent, Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited has 1,067 agents or 7 per cent, The City Bank has 705 agents or 5 per cent and BRAC Bank has 773 agents or 5 per cent of the total agents.
The BB's data showed that the banks' lending through the agent banking channel was Tk 658.82 crore in October while recovery was Tk 314.06 crore in the month. The lending was Tk 5,615.2 crore in July-June of 2021-22, up 109.31 per cent on Tk 2,682.6 crore in the previous financial year.
The total number of outlets soared to 20,364 in October 2022 from 17,147 in June in the previous year. Agent banking is providing financial services to rural and underprivileged people to minimise the shortage of traditional banking facilities, BB in the report said.
Moreover, the participation of women in financial activities is increasing. Higher activities of agent banking in rural areas illustrate the financial inclusion of marginal people, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French aerospace firm to pay $17m after China bribery probe
JCI BD elects Ziaul Haque as President
Square Textiles declares 35pc cash dividend
BB cyber heist: CID fails to produce forensic probe in 7 years
India to export 2 lakh tonnes of rice to BD at hefty profits
ICAB elects Moniruzzaman as President
Bengal Commercial Bank opens Ashkona Sub-Branch
SBAC Bank opens 15th agent  banking outlet at Demra


Latest News
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
2 'cattle thieves' killed in mob beating
Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant dies
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
US warns of possible attack on top hotel in Islamabad
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Most Read News
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Pfizer's expiry date extended by 70 days with WHO approval
New COVID variant: Ports asked to increase screening
Panchagarh police-BNP clash: 81 named, 1,200 unnamed sued
Youth arrested for keeping Quran in Rajshahi church
Microbus mows motorcyclist down in Dhaka's Nawabganj
18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Metro Rail ready for operation from Dec 28
EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth
Three killed in Jashore road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft