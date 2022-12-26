Deposits in agent banking rose to Tk 30,626cr in Oct

Deposits through agent banking outlets increased to Tk 30,626 crore in October from Tk 30,325 crore in September.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, deposits through agent banking were Tk 29,279 crore in August, Tk 27,754.5 crore in June and Tk 20,218 crore in June 2021.

The highest number of accounts and the highest amount of balance were in the form of savings. In urban areas, there were 17.89 lakh savings accounts which held Tk 1,812.98 crore while 86.19 lakh accounts held Tk 11,578.25 crore in rural areas.

According to the BB data, the number of deposit accounts through agent banking was 1.7 crore as of October 31.

The total number of male, female and other deposit accounts were 85.13 lakh, 82.37 lakh and 2.48 lakh respectively. Remittance collection through agents has also increased slightly.

Agents collected Tk 2,606 crore in remittance in October, which is Tk 172 crore more than that of Tk 2,434 crore in September.

The outstanding balance of loans as of October 2022 was Tk 5,310.3 crore, of which Tk 1,817.35 crore and Tk 3,492 crore were disbursed in urban and rural areas respectively.

In October, the total number of transactions through agent banking outlets was 93,39,347 and the total amount of transactions was Tk 38,592 crore.

The BB's introduced agent banking in 2013. It is less costly compared to the traditional banking system where customers are able to receive various banking services within real time from this platform through an agent, BB in a report said.

At present, 31 banks are operating agent banking activities in Bangladesh of which top five banks registered 71 per cent of the total agents. The other 26 banks occupied the remaining 29 per cent of the total agents.

Bank Asia has 5,285 number of agents or 36 per cent, the highest of the total agents.

Islami Bank Bangladesh has 2,693 number of agents or 18 per cent, Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited has 1,067 agents or 7 per cent, The City Bank has 705 agents or 5 per cent and BRAC Bank has 773 agents or 5 per cent of the total agents.

The BB's data showed that the banks' lending through the agent banking channel was Tk 658.82 crore in October while recovery was Tk 314.06 crore in the month. The lending was Tk 5,615.2 crore in July-June of 2021-22, up 109.31 per cent on Tk 2,682.6 crore in the previous financial year.

The total number of outlets soared to 20,364 in October 2022 from 17,147 in June in the previous year. Agent banking is providing financial services to rural and underprivileged people to minimise the shortage of traditional banking facilities, BB in the report said.

