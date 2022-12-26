BRAC Bank retains S&P's stable outlook amid challenges

BRAC Bank has again got a 'B+' Credit Rating with a 'Stable' Outlook affirmed by the world's top credit rating company, S&P Global Ratings, says a press release.

According to S&P's latest affirmation on December 20, 2022, BRAC Bank's B+ long-term rating reflects its better-than-industry average asset quality, liquidity and capital adequacy supported by its diversified business model, vast distribution network, dynamic management team and strong corporate governance culture.

The stable outlook on BRAC Bank's ratings reflects S&P's expectation that it will steadily overcome challenging operating conditions in Bangladesh and maintain its financial profile over the next 12-18 months.

This is well mentionable that BRAC Bank is the only Bangladeshi company rated by S&P and the only bank having a sovereign equivalent rating of Bangladesh (Ba3) by Moody's, another top international credit rating agency. This year, BRAC Bank also achieved "AAA", the highest possible rating from the Credit Rating Agency of Bangladesh (CRAB).













