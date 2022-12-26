Video
Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87
Business Correspondent

BBF awards Country’s most loved brands

Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) hosted the 14th edition of the Best Brand Award to honour the most loved brands of Bangladesh through an auspicious gala ceremony at The Le Méridien, Dhaka, on Saturday.
The much-anticipated accolade in the branding fraternity of Bangladesh was organised in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star.
With its core objective of inspiring the nation, BBF initiated the Best Brand Award in 2008 to inspire and honour the most loved brands in the country. Now, after more than a decade and long establishment, this successive accolade has become the signature and leading branding recognition in Bangladesh.
The objective of the Best Brand Award is to demonstrate and celebrate the success of the brands achieved through tough and effortful initiatives. On its 14th edition, most loved brands were recognised as per 1st, 2nd and 3rd in 38 distinct categories.
The initiative also recognised 15 overall top brands in the country. Best Brand Award since its inception has been selected based on a global model (Winning BrandsTM) offered by the partner organisation Nielsen IQ. This year, the process was done through a direct consumer survey of 10,000 customers across the country, which included self-administrated reviews.
Inaugurating the gala ceremony, Nazia Andaleeb Preema, Director & Creative Editor, BBF emphasised on the sustainability of branded products. He stated, "Our greatest vision as a nation is to obtain the LDC graduation, meet SDG by 2030 and create an Innovative Bangladesh 2041. In order to reach these dynamic and timely peaks, our local brands have to play a critical and profound role. The country is relying on us with utmost faith. And we must be a pioneer at the crossroads for the collective development."
Asif S M Mahmud, Associate Director, CS, Nielsen IQ gave a detailed speech to describe the Methodology of Best Brand Award 2022.
In the overall top brands of Bangladesh rank this year local brands have dominated; bKash won the status of the best brand. RFL Houseware and Grameenphone secured second and third places, respectively, in the overall best brands rank.
An initiative of BBF, Best Brand Award 2022 was held in partnership with Nielsen IQ and in association with The Daily Star, Strategic Partner - Bangladesh Creative Forum; Knowledge Partner - Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB); Technology Partner - aamra Networks Limited; PR Partner - Backpage PR.


