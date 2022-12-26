Video
Home Business

US envoy attends event at Beximco Industrial Park

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91
Business Correspondent

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and Bangladesh Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman, MP (5th and 6th from left respectively in the rear row) and senior officials of the Beximco Group and the US Embassy, pose during a visit at Beximco Industrial Park in Gazipur on Friday.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas, attended Beximco's State of the Art ETP and RO Inauguration and hand-over the LEED Platinum Certificate to Beximco at Beximco Industrial Park in Gazipur on Friday.
The ceremony was hosted by Beximco Group Director and CEO Syed Naved Husain, says a press release.
The program was held in presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister's Adviser on Private Industry and Investment Salman F. Rahman, MP, who is also the Vice Chairman of Beximco Group, Syed Naved Husain, Beximco Group Director and CEO took Ambassador Haas to show all the units of Beximco's Vertical Leeds Green Certified Industrial Park.
The Ambassador and his delegation took great interest in Beximco initiatives on value addition and innovation using Technology, Education, and R&D as key drivers.
They were also very keen to be updated on Beximco's initiatives on Sustainability including Collaboration with Recovertex (A global leader in recycling Post Production Consumer Waste) and other Recycling initiatives taken by Beximco, State of the art effluent treatment plant along with RO systems for Recycling water, the most advanced technology based the world largest sustainable washing plant under one roof and Beximco's automated garment manufacturing factories.
The press release said the US Ambassador was overwhelmed by knowing the huge initiatives taken by Beximco into Pharmaceuticals, PPE, Banking, Beximco's Own Fashion Brand YELLOW, LPG and a wide range of Solar Energy.
He was amazed to see the wide range of value-added fabrics and apparel produced by one company at one location and the widespread use of digitalization across the campus and 3D modeling linked with key customers.
Ambassador Haas was also overwhelmed by Beximco's important steps towards solving Bangladesh's textile waste problem and establishing a closed-loop industry by recycling, the press release said.
A series of speeches were made during the ETP and RO inauguration and the LEED Platinum Certificate Handover ceremony by Syed Naved Husain, Ambassador Peter Haas, and Salman F Rahman highlighting the importance of Effluent Treatment and Reverse Osmosis.
Beximco's ETP is established with the State-of-the-Art US Technology company Stamford Scientific International, Inc. It has 450 m3/hr treatment capacities, Advanced Moving Bed Bio Reactor (MBBR) Technology, Central panel with an automatic controlling system. Beximco has achieved the LEED PLATINUM Certificate certified by U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).


