Flats, plots, spaces worth Tk 3.5b sold, booked at 5-day REHAB fair

Housing Fair received Tk3.5 billion booking in five days for flat, plot and booking of commercial spaces at the REHAB fair that concluded on Sunday, organizers said on Sunday as it closes the fair.

Apart from this, banks' commitment related to home loans and other booking has come to around Tk10 billion. The fair opened on December 21 and ended on December 25 at Sunday noon.

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) gave this information in a press conference about the fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on the day. Organizers said flats, plots and commercial spaces worth Tk3.5 billion have been sold and booked till 1 pm Sunday, the last day of the fair. Out of this flat sales and bookings have been at Tk1.68 billion, plots of Tk800 million and commercial space for Tk537 million. About 16,132 buyers and visitors came to the fair.

A REHAB senior office bearer said the main objective of the housing fair is branding the housing sector, presenting the project. All buyers-visitors have come to the fair for buying flats or plots or appraising the market. Some bought during fair and some will buy later.

He also said companies participating in the fair have highlighted the quality of their products to buyers. On the other hand, buyers will take a final decision after seeing the product. Many builders, participants in the fair this year showcased their products through digital media. Bangladeshi expatriates from abroad have been able to inquire about their flat-plots online.

The press conference was attended by REHAB Vice-President (First) Kamal Mahmud, Fair Implementation Committee Chairman and Rehab Vice-President (Finance) Engineer Sohel Rana, Rehab Press-Media Committee Co-Chairman and Rehab Director Md. Sultan Mahmud, Rotarian SM Emdad Hossain and Dr. AFM Kamal Uddin among others.











