Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 26 December, 2022, 2:27 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Flats, plots, spaces worth Tk 3.5b sold, booked at 5-day REHAB fair

Published : Monday, 26 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

Housing Fair received Tk3.5 billion booking in five days for flat, plot and booking of commercial spaces at the REHAB fair that concluded on Sunday, organizers said on Sunday as it closes the fair.
Apart from this, banks' commitment related to home loans and other booking has come to around Tk10 billion. The fair opened on December 21 and ended on December 25 at Sunday noon.
The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) gave this information in a press conference about the fair at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital on the day. Organizers said flats, plots and commercial spaces worth Tk3.5 billion have been sold and booked till 1 pm Sunday, the last day of the fair. Out of this flat sales and bookings have been at Tk1.68 billion, plots of Tk800 million and commercial space for Tk537 million. About 16,132 buyers and visitors came to the fair.
A REHAB senior office bearer said the main objective of the housing fair is branding the housing sector, presenting the project. All buyers-visitors have come to the fair for buying flats or plots or appraising the market. Some bought during fair and some will buy later.
He also said companies participating in the fair have highlighted the quality of their products to buyers. On the other hand, buyers will take a final decision after seeing the product. Many builders, participants in the fair this year showcased their products through digital media. Bangladeshi expatriates from abroad have been able to inquire about their flat-plots online.
The press conference was attended by REHAB Vice-President (First) Kamal Mahmud, Fair Implementation Committee Chairman and Rehab Vice-President (Finance) Engineer Sohel Rana, Rehab Press-Media Committee Co-Chairman and Rehab Director Md. Sultan Mahmud, Rotarian SM Emdad Hossain and Dr. AFM Kamal Uddin among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
French aerospace firm to pay $17m after China bribery probe
JCI BD elects Ziaul Haque as President
Square Textiles declares 35pc cash dividend
BB cyber heist: CID fails to produce forensic probe in 7 years
India to export 2 lakh tonnes of rice to BD at hefty profits
ICAB elects Moniruzzaman as President
Bengal Commercial Bank opens Ashkona Sub-Branch
SBAC Bank opens 15th agent  banking outlet at Demra


Latest News
Rangpur city polls: Voting equipment being sent to centres
'Want to ensure justice for all with quick disposal of cases'
‘Hizb ut-Tahrir' man held in city
Daulatdia-Paturia route ferry movement resumes
BRTC assigns 50 double-deckers for metro rail users at Agargaon, Diabari
2 'cattle thieves' killed in mob beating
Chinese worker at Patuakhali power plant dies
US blizzard death toll climbs to 31, causes power outages, travel snarls
US warns of possible attack on top hotel in Islamabad
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Most Read News
180 Rohingyas from Bangladesh feared dead: UNHCR
Pfizer's expiry date extended by 70 days with WHO approval
New COVID variant: Ports asked to increase screening
Panchagarh police-BNP clash: 81 named, 1,200 unnamed sued
Youth arrested for keeping Quran in Rajshahi church
Microbus mows motorcyclist down in Dhaka's Nawabganj
18 trapped in Xinjiang gold mine collapse
Metro Rail ready for operation from Dec 28
EBL brings prepaid cards for students, teachers, youth
Three killed in Jashore road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft