Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:43 AM
Councillor candidate penalised Tk10,000 in RpCC polls

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

RANGPUR, Dec 24: The Election Commission on Saturday penalised a contesting candidate for general councillor post in Ward No-15 Tk10,000 for
violating the code of conduct in Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) Elections- 2022.
Assistant Returning Officer for Ward No-15 Md. Monjurul Hasan told BSS that the activists and supporters of councillor candidate in Ward No-15 Zakaria Alam Shiplu did not follow the code of conduct in the campaign and held a public gathering.  
"Executive Magistrate of the district administration Maliha Khanam imposed the fine for this reason in presence of election officials concerned," Hassan added.
Returning Officer for RpCC elections- 2022 Md. Abdul Baten has confined the incident. --BSS


