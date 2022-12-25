Councillor candidate penalised Tk10,000 in RpCC polls

RANGPUR, Dec 24: The Election Commission on Saturday penalised a contesting candidate for general councillor post in Ward No-15 Tk10,000 for

violating the code of conduct in Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) Elections- 2022.

Assistant Returning Officer for Ward No-15 Md. Monjurul Hasan told BSS that the activists and supporters of councillor candidate in Ward No-15 Zakaria Alam Shiplu did not follow the code of conduct in the campaign and held a public gathering.

"Executive Magistrate of the district administration Maliha Khanam imposed the fine for this reason in presence of election officials concerned," Hassan added.

Returning Officer for RpCC elections- 2022 Md. Abdul Baten has confined the incident. --BSS











