Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:43 AM
EC issues unprecedented guidelines for Rangpur City polls coverage

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) in a circular of December 18 issued 13 guidelines for the coverage of Rangpur City election stipulating an unprecedented provision of taking action against not only reporter and photographer but also the media that assign them.   
EC Director Public Relations and Joint Secretary SM Asaduzzaman said on Saturday that action would be taken in accordance with the election law, rules and codes if the guidelines were not followed.
The guidelines are:  1. Valid card holder journalists issued by the Election Commission can enter polling station, but cannot take pictures and video of the polling process.     2. Not more than one reporter can enter a polling station at a time for over 10 minutes.
3. Reporters cannot interview election officials, election agents or voters inside polling booths.
4. Channels not allowed to broadcast live from inside polling booths.
5. Channels allowed to broadcast live from a safe distance from the polling station without obstructing  the polling process.
6. Journalists can observe vote counting, but not allowed to broadcast live.
7. No live broadcast from polling stations on any social media including Facebook.
8. Journalists must refrain from activities that disrupt the polling process.
9. At polling stations journalists must obey lawful instructions of the Presiding Officer.
10. Journalists not allowed to interfere with election officials' work.
11. Journalists not allowed to touch or remove any election material.
12. Journalist should abstain from any propaganda against candidates or any political party while covering polls.
13. Journalists must comply with election laws and regulations and assist the election process.
Acting General Secretary of Rangpur Press Club Sajjad Hossain Bappi condemned the guidelines as "black regulations."
Bangladesh Photojournalist Association Rangpur District chapter Organising Secretary Mejbahul Mokarrabin Himel described the guidelines as  "obstacle to independent journalism."
"It's surprising that journalists are not even allowed to use motorcycles," he  said."


