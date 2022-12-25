Christmas today



The St Mary's Cathedral at Kakrail in the city gets a facelift on the eve of Holy Christmas on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Christians of different groups in Bangladesh and elsewhere across the world will celebrate the day amid festivity and religious fervour.

They will celebrate the day by offering special prayers, illuminating churches and installing makeshift Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions across the country.

Elderly people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, usually make fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.

The day is a public

holiday.

In separate messages, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted members of the Christian community on the occasion.

They wished peace, welfare and prosperity to all

citizens including Christians.

In his message, President Hamid said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and people of all religions have been practicing their religions and rituals independently in this country for long.

Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of building a non-communal Bangladesh, he urged all to work together for building a happy, prosperous and non-communal Bangladesh.

About Jesus Christ's contribution to the society, the head of the state said Jesus taught people to be in a peaceful position with love, compassion, forgiveness, affection, empathy and the establishment of justice. "Instead of earthly life, Jesus Christ put emphasis on the importance of spiritual happiness through renunciation, restraint and charity," Hamid opined. -BSS











