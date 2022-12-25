Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Christmas today

Prez, PM greet Christian community

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

The St Mary's Cathedral at Kakrail in the city gets a facelift on the eve of Holy Christmas on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The St Mary's Cathedral at Kakrail in the city gets a facelift on the eve of Holy Christmas on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Today is the Christmas Day, the birthday of Jesus Christ, first-century Jewish preacher and religious leader.
The Christians of different groups in Bangladesh and elsewhere across the world will celebrate the day amid festivity and religious fervour.
They will celebrate the day by offering special prayers, illuminating churches and installing makeshift Christmas trees at homes and places of worship and missions across the country.
Elderly people of the community, attired in the outfit of Santa Claus, usually make fun with children and distribute gifts among kids as part of a universal Christian practice.
The day is a public
holiday.
In separate messages, President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted members of the Christian community on the occasion.
They wished peace, welfare and prosperity to all
citizens including Christians.  
In his message, President Hamid said Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and people of all religions have been practicing their religions and rituals independently in this country for long.
 Noting that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt of building a non-communal Bangladesh, he urged all to work together for building a happy, prosperous and non-communal Bangladesh.
 About Jesus Christ's contribution to the society, the head of the state said Jesus taught people to be in a peaceful position with love, compassion, forgiveness, affection, empathy and the establishment of justice. "Instead of earthly life, Jesus Christ put emphasis on the importance of spiritual happiness through renunciation, restraint and charity," Hamid opined.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US visa procedure made easy for '23
Councillor candidate penalised Tk10,000 in RpCC polls
EC issues unprecedented guidelines for Rangpur City polls coverage
Christmas today
One killed, 100 injured as cops, BCL men break up BNP mass processions
Japanese woman with 2 daughters barred from leaving country at HSIA
Portugal House forms panel for boosting ties with BD
22nd Nat'l Council of AL concludes


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft