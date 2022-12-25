One killed, 100 injured as cops, BCL men break up BNP mass processions

BNP held countrywide processions on Saturday except in the capital deploring widespread killings and arrests of their party leaders and activists by the government in recent times.

One died and at least 50 BNP leaders, activists and police were injured in Panchagarh, 50 more party men were injured and arrested in other districts of the country.

In Panchagarh the deceased was Abdur Rashid Arefin, the joint convener of Moynadighi union BNP under Boda upazila.

Member Secretary of Panchagarh BNP Convener Committee Farhad Hossain Azad said they brought out a peaceful mass procession in the district as elsewhere across the country but police obstructed it.

He also alleged police detained several BNP leaders and activists from the procession.

Panchagarh Adhunik Sadar Hospital's resident physician Dr Rawfique Ahmed told the media that one man was brought dead to the hospital but they are not confirmed yet how he died.

Additional Superintendent of the district Police (ASP) Md Rakibul Hasan, however, denied the death, claiming no incident of firing happened there.

He said, "Around 20 policemen were injured in the incident. So far no one was arrested in this connection."

In Chattogram BNP Standing Committee member Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain said, "Awami League has destroyed the country by extortion, corruption and smuggling. Traders are not able to open LCs for importing goods, famine is now in the whole of Bangladesh. The middle class is poor now.

Mosharraf said, "Poverty in the country was 20 per cent, now it is 40 per cent. This government has no responsibility towards the people."

BNP could not hold mass procession in Faridpur due to police obstruction. When the central and district BNP leaders wanted to go ahead with the mass procession, a team of police from Faridpur Kotwali Police Station stopped them.

At that time, there was an argument between the police and the BNP leaders. Later BNP leaders and activists held a rally on the road in front of the office. Then BNP ended their programme around noon.

Speaking at the rally, BNP Central Committee Vice Chairman Nitay Roy Chowdhury said, "No one can stay in power by force. Genghis Khan, Halaku Khan, Ayub Khan and other autocratic rulers could stay in power. Therefore, this government must also resign."

BNP has alleged that 30 activists were injured in the BNP's mass rally in Pirojpur.

According to eyewitnesses, BNP leaders and activists gathered at the party office at the post office road of the city demanding 10-point and the release of jailed leaders and activists. While the procession move forward to the old jail district Chhatra League attacked BNP leaders and activists.

District BNP convenor Alamgir Hossain said, Chhatra League attacked on BNP's peaceful programme and injured at least BNP 30 activists.

District Chhatra League President Aniruzzaman Anik claimed BNP-Jamaat people attacked them and injured their 5 activists.

Police stopped the BNP mass procession in Jhalkathi. The incident took place in front of the district BNP office on Amtala road in the city on Saturday around 11 o'clock.

District BNP Member Secretary Shahadat Hossain complained that, the police stopped the procession in front of the party office. They held programme inside the police barricade.











