Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Japanese woman with 2 daughters barred from leaving country at HSIA

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Immigration Police of Hazrat Shahjalal Inter-national Airport on Friday obstructed Japanese citizen Nakano Erico and her two daughters while leaving the country.
Imran Sharif, the children's father, informed immigration police around 12am and the authorities concerned barred Erico from leaving the country with her daughters.
Imran said Erico tried to
leave the country with their daughters. "I personally arrived at the airport and showed the court copy that issued an order that the two girls won't be allowed to leave the country"
"A woman, identified as Nasrin, helped Erico. When she sensed danger, she managed to flee the scene," he said.
The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on June 2, rejected Erico's petition seeking an order to go abroad with her daughters.
On May 17, Erico's counsel Sishir Monir appealed to the Appellate Division seeking permission for his client to travel abroad with her two children.
Erico has spent many days in Bangladesh with her daughters and wants to go abroad for a vacation that can be to Japan, according to the plea.
At the same time, Erico asked the court to press contempt of court charges against Imran for not following the Supreme Court's order on meeting their two children.
Later, Imran also filed a contempt of court plea against Erico alleging disobedience of the High Court order to allow him to meet their two children.
On February 13, the Appellate Division ordered disposal of the case within three months over the custody of the two children of Imran and Erico at a family court.
During this period, the court made it clear that the girls will stay with their Japanese mother in Bangladesh. And Imran can meet them but can't leave the country.
As per the order of the Appellate Division, the two children have been in the custody of their mother since December 12 last year. However, their father can visit them every day at a convenient time between 9am and 9pm.
On November 21 last year, the HC bench of justices M Enayetur Rahim and Md Mostafizur Rahman ruled that the Japan-born daughters of Imran and Erico will stay with their father.
However, the mother can exclusively meet the daughters, aged 11 and 10, three times a year for 10 days at a time and Imran, the father, will have to bear her travel and accommodation expenses, the court had said.
On December 5, Erico filed a petition with the Appellate Division challenging the High Court's order.
After 12 years of marriage, on January 18 last year, Erico, a physician, appealed for divorce from engineer Imran over marital dispute.
On January 28, 2021, she also filed a case with a Tokyo family court for the custody of their three children.
But on February 21, Imran returned to Bangladesh with their two girls from Japan. After that a Japanese court passed an order giving the children under their mother's custody.  On August 19, Erico filed a writ petition in the High Court here seeking custody of the two girls.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US visa procedure made easy for '23
Councillor candidate penalised Tk10,000 in RpCC polls
EC issues unprecedented guidelines for Rangpur City polls coverage
Christmas today
One killed, 100 injured as cops, BCL men break up BNP mass processions
Japanese woman with 2 daughters barred from leaving country at HSIA
Portugal House forms panel for boosting ties with BD
22nd Nat'l Council of AL concludes


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft