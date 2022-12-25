22nd Nat'l Council of AL concludes

The 22nd National Council of the ruling Awami League (AL), one of the oldest parties of the country, was held on Saturday at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the council by hoisting the national flag and releasing pigeons and balloons at 10:30am.

The theme of this year's council was 'Development journey under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina with the determination to build a developed, prosperous, and smart Bangladesh of Bangabandhu's dream.'

The party's senior leaders received Sheikh Hasina on her arrival at the venue.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader placed the General Secretary report while AL Presidium Member and Reception Committee Convener Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim delivered the welcome adress.

Office Secretary Biplab Barua placed the obituary references.

Around 7,000 councillors and delegates and thousands of AL leaders and activists thronged the venue.

There was a break for lunch and Zohr prayers after the end of the inaugural session. Then the council session was held in the auditorium of Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB). Party's President and General Secretary were elected by councillors' votes in the session.

A three-member Election Commission was formed to elect the new leadership of the party. Yusuf Hossain Humayun was the Chief Election Commissioner and the other two members of the commission were - Prime Minister's adviser Dr Moshiur Rahman and Advisory Council member Sahabuddin Chuppu.

Sheikh Hasina was re-elected to the post of President for the 10th times and Obaidul Quader, to the post of General Secretary for the third consecutive times in the council session by the councillors from across the country.

Meanwhile, the councillors also approved party's manifesto and some amendments to the constitution of the party in the council session.

A total of 11 sub-committees worked for the council. As per tradition, party President Sheikh Hasina was Chairman of the council preparatory committee and General Secretary Obaidul Quader was its Member Secretary.

The stage was made in the shape of a boat along with Padma Bridge which is 80 feet long and 44 feet wide. Besides, LED monitors were put in the council venue.

The party's manifesto for the election was focused on 'smart Bangladesh' by 2041.

AL did not invite any representatives of foreign political parties to the inaugural session of the council, but it invited leaders of other political parties in the country, including the leaders of BNP and Jatiya Party.

Foreign envoys stationed in Dhaka were invited alongside eminent personalities of the country, ministers, and lawmakers. The venue and adjoining areas were decorated with the images of some achievements of the government, including Padma Bridge, Metrorail, and Bangabandhu satellite and pictures and portraits of the Bangladesh's founding President Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and their family members.

The party was initially floated as the East Pakistan Awami Muslim League at the historic Rose Garden in Dhaka, but the word 'Muslim' was dropped during its third council in 1955 to make the party more inclusive and secular.

Sheikh Hasina was elected President of the party for tenth times while Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani were elected President of the party four times.

Sheikh Mujib was AL General Secretary five times, Tajuddin Ahmed four times, Zillur Rahman, Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury and Obaidul Quader were AL General Secretaries three times. As part of maintaining austerity in view of the global economic crisis, the council was arranged in a simple manner.

Previous councils were held over two days but this time council was held on a single day to minimise costs.

The 21st council of the party was held in December 20-21 in 2021. The budget of the last council was Tk 3.43 crore. The national committee of the party has approved Tk 3.13 crore for this 22nd National Council.













