AL had invited most parties to its national council

Ruling Awami League (AL) had invited most of the political parties including opposition in Parliament Jatiya Party (JP) and the country's main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at its 22th national council held at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Saturday.

Almost all the parties in

the 14-party alliance, led by AL, including JP, attended the inaugural session of the national council.

But, BNP didn't send any delegate.

BNP's strategic alliance partner Abdul Kader Siddiqui of Bangladesh Krishak Shramik Janata Leage, who formed the party leaving AL, attended d the council and took his seat with the guests.

AL leaders announced the names of guests from various political parties who attended the session, including Deputy Opposition Leader in Parliament and JP Chairman GM Quader and JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and JP leader Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Bangladesh Workers' Party President Rashed Khan Menon and General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter, Toriqat Federation President Nojibul Bashor Maijbhandari and Ganatanrti Party General Secretary Dr Shahadat Hossain.

Diplomats of different embassies and high commissions of different countries attended first session of the council.

But no foreign political party representative attended the session as AL didn't any political leader from abroad, said AL leaders.











