Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL had invited most parties to its national council

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Ruling Awami League (AL) had invited most of the political parties including opposition in Parliament Jatiya Party (JP) and the country's main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at its 22th national council held at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Saturday.
Almost all the parties in
the 14-party alliance, led by AL, including JP, attended the inaugural session of the national council.
But, BNP didn't send any delegate.
BNP's strategic alliance partner Abdul Kader Siddiqui of Bangladesh Krishak Shramik Janata Leage, who formed the party leaving AL, attended d the council and took his seat with the guests.
AL leaders announced the names of guests from various political parties who attended the session, including Deputy Opposition Leader in Parliament  and JP Chairman GM Quader and JP Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu and JP leader Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Bangladesh Workers' Party President Rashed Khan Menon and General Secretary Fazle Hossain Badsha, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haque Inu and General Secretary Shirin Akhter, Toriqat Federation President Nojibul Bashor Maijbhandari and  Ganatanrti Party General Secretary Dr Shahadat Hossain.
Diplomats of different embassies and high commissions of different countries attended first session of the council.
But no foreign political party representative attended the session as AL didn't any political leader from abroad, said AL leaders.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US visa procedure made easy for '23
Councillor candidate penalised Tk10,000 in RpCC polls
EC issues unprecedented guidelines for Rangpur City polls coverage
Christmas today
One killed, 100 injured as cops, BCL men break up BNP mass processions
Japanese woman with 2 daughters barred from leaving country at HSIA
Portugal House forms panel for boosting ties with BD
22nd Nat'l Council of AL concludes


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft