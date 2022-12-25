Video
Unplanned higher education: A waste of talent, resources

BANBEIS study finds

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Shaikh Shahrukh

As about 50 per cent of Bangladesh's population is employed in agriculture and over 70 per cent of its land is used to grow crops, children of farmers' families are seen in almost every national pursuit.  
According to Bangladesh Bureau of Education Information and Statistics (BANBEIS) statistics,  40.37 per cent of secondary school students in the country come from farmers' families.
Agriculture provides the highest number of employment in the country according the latest annual report of BANBEIS.
According to the report, 41,14,208 secondary school  students out of 1,01,90,022  come from farmers' families.
The country's job market provides a different picture.
After getting higher education children from farmers' families      cannot play due role in the development of the state resulting in sheer waste of time, talent and resources.
BANBEIS statistics shows that 5,28,057 children from working families are studying at higher secondary, degree and post-graduate levels compared to 4,76,366 children from families of small businessmen and 4,61,095 from big businessmen.
At the bottom in higher education are children of engineers, blacksmiths/potters and weavers.
It shows, 17,566 guardians are blacksmiths/potters and 19,584 -- weavers. The report also shows that  1,48,266 children of teachers are in higher education.
Children of fishermen, expatriates, government and private employees, doctors, weavers and other profession were also included in the list.
Former Dhaka University Anthropology Department's Prof Hasan A Shafi said, "The number of highly educated unemployed people is increasing in the country.
This is sheer waste of talent and resources, both individual and of the state due to unplanned higher education.
It happens as decisions are made without any  survey.
As higher education institutes design courses on sheer whim, the number of our educated and unskilled and unemployed people is increasing, show the report.
According to an International Labour Organization (ILO) report that the country's people in the 15-24 age group lag behind in skills compared to the adults.
And the job market is constantly shrinking for young people due to the Covid-19 pandemic due to lack of skills they cannot get jobs.
Economist Qazi Kholiquzzaman said that the country's higher education does not create skilled human resources.
He said, "We could not create need-based skilled manpower.  Taking advantage of lack of skilled manpower in Bangladesh, professional from  neighbouring India and Sri Lanka earn about $ 5-6 billion from our private sector.
He called for combining education with skills in Bangladesh to reverse the trend.


