Hasina re-elected President, Quader Gen Secy of AL for 3 more years



Awami League President Sheikh Hasina and party General Secretary Obaidul Quader waving to the delegates at the national council in city on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

AL National Council was inaugurated in presence of delegates from across the country at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the morning and the council session of the party at the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital on Saturday afternoon.

AL leader Amir Hossain Amu proposed Sheikh Hasina's name as President of the party and Mostafizur Rahman Fizar, President of Dinajpur district AL, seconded the proposal.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was elected unopposed as there was no opposing candidate for the post.

Road Transport and

Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was re-elected to the post of party General Secretary for the third consecutive time. His name was proposed by Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, the General Secretary Naogaon district AL, and backed by Dhaka district AL General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun.

Obaidul Quader was also elected unopposed as there was no opposing candidate.

Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Chief Election Commissioner of the 22nd National Council, declared Sheikh Hasina as the party President and Obaidul Quader as the General Secretary.

As per the constitution of the ruling party, Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader will lead the party for three more years.

After the election of the party President and General Secretary the names of rest of the committee were announced.

Newly elected AL President Sheikh Hasina announced the names. As per her announcement Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Kazi Zafarullah, Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Pijush Kanti Bhattarjee, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Md Abdur Razzaque, Muhammad Faruk Khan, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam and Simeen Hussain Rimi elected as AL Presidium Members.

Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dipu Moni became Joint General Secretaries of the party and HN Ashiqur Rahman re-elected Treasurer.

Meanwhile, Waseqa Ayesha Khan has become the Secretary of Finance and Planning, Shammi Ahmed has become International Affairs Secretary, Kazi Md Najibullah Hiru has become Law Affairs Secretary, Faridun Nahar Laily has become Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary, Salim Mahmud has become Information and Research Secretary, Aminul Islam Amin has become Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary, Biplab Barua has become Office Secretary, Sirajul Mostafa has become Religious Affairs Secretary, Abdus Sobhan Golap has become Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary, Delwar Hossain has become Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary, Abdus Sabur has become Science and Technology Affairs Secretary, Jahanara Begum has become the Women Affairs Secretary, Mrinal Kanti Das has become the Liberation War Affairs Secretary, Shamsun Nahar Champa has become the Secretary for Education and Human Resources, Md Sddiqur Rahman has become the Secretary of Industry and Commerce Affairs, Asim Kumar Ukil has become the Cultural Affairs Secretary and Rokeya Sultana has become the Secretary of Health and Population Affairs.

At the same time, Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Afzal Hossain, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sujit Roy Nandi were elected AL Organizing Secretaries.

Meanwhile, Sayem Khan has become the Deputy Office Secretary and executive committee members will be selected at the meeting of Presidium Members. Besides, the names of other members of the 81-member committee will be announced gradually.











Sheikh Hasina has been re-elected to the post of Awami League (AL) President for the 10th time and Obaidul Quader to the post of General Secretary for the third consecutive time in the 22nd National Council.AL National Council was inaugurated in presence of delegates from across the country at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the morning and the council session of the party at the auditorium of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in the capital on Saturday afternoon.AL leader Amir Hossain Amu proposed Sheikh Hasina's name as President of the party and Mostafizur Rahman Fizar, President of Dinajpur district AL, seconded the proposal.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was elected unopposed as there was no opposing candidate for the post.Road Transport andBridges Minister Obaidul Quader was re-elected to the post of party General Secretary for the third consecutive time. His name was proposed by Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, the General Secretary Naogaon district AL, and backed by Dhaka district AL General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun.Obaidul Quader was also elected unopposed as there was no opposing candidate.Advocate Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Chief Election Commissioner of the 22nd National Council, declared Sheikh Hasina as the party President and Obaidul Quader as the General Secretary.As per the constitution of the ruling party, Sheikh Hasina and Obaidul Quader will lead the party for three more years.After the election of the party President and General Secretary the names of rest of the committee were announced.Newly elected AL President Sheikh Hasina announced the names. As per her announcement Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Kazi Zafarullah, Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Pijush Kanti Bhattarjee, Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin, Md Abdur Razzaque, Muhammad Faruk Khan, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam and Simeen Hussain Rimi elected as AL Presidium Members.Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim and Dipu Moni became Joint General Secretaries of the party and HN Ashiqur Rahman re-elected Treasurer.Meanwhile, Waseqa Ayesha Khan has become the Secretary of Finance and Planning, Shammi Ahmed has become International Affairs Secretary, Kazi Md Najibullah Hiru has become Law Affairs Secretary, Faridun Nahar Laily has become Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary, Salim Mahmud has become Information and Research Secretary, Aminul Islam Amin has become Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary, Biplab Barua has become Office Secretary, Sirajul Mostafa has become Religious Affairs Secretary, Abdus Sobhan Golap has become Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary, Delwar Hossain has become Forest and Environment Affairs Secretary, Abdus Sabur has become Science and Technology Affairs Secretary, Jahanara Begum has become the Women Affairs Secretary, Mrinal Kanti Das has become the Liberation War Affairs Secretary, Shamsun Nahar Champa has become the Secretary for Education and Human Resources, Md Sddiqur Rahman has become the Secretary of Industry and Commerce Affairs, Asim Kumar Ukil has become the Cultural Affairs Secretary and Rokeya Sultana has become the Secretary of Health and Population Affairs.At the same time, Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, SM Kamal Hossain, Mirza Azam, Afzal Hossain, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Sujit Roy Nandi were elected AL Organizing Secretaries.Meanwhile, Sayem Khan has become the Deputy Office Secretary and executive committee members will be selected at the meeting of Presidium Members. Besides, the names of other members of the 81-member committee will be announced gradually.