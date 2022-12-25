Video
Tepantor wins best film journo award

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Observer Desk

Ahmed Tepantor, senior reporter of the Daily Ajkaler Khobor, bagged the best film journalist award of Bangladesh Cultural Reporters Association (BCRA).
He received the award from Information Minister Hasan Mahmud at the capital's International Mother Language Institute auditorium on Friday.
BCRA, the lone organization to represent cultural reporters of country's dailies, weeklies, fortnightlies and electronic media, took this initiative in the month of Victory as part of recognizing the contribution of country's talented people.
The awardee, also the sitting Office Secretary of Bangladesh Film Journalists Association, has earlier served in the now defunct Bangla daily Amardesh as editorial assistant. His time-befitting critical writings are playing vital role in developing country's film sector.
Avi Chowdhury, the Founding President, BCRA and Dulal      Khan, the General Secretary of the organization were present among others.



