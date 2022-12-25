Video
Refayet new ERF Prez, Kashem GS, Mizan AGS

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha, a senior reporter of The Daily Star, was elected as the president of the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) on Friday for a two-year term.
He got 91 votes out of a total vote of 200 cast by the members of the country's largest platform for financial journalists.
Abul Kashem, special correspondent of The Business Standard, was elected general secretary, collecting 111 votes, while Salahuddin Bablu, business editor of SA TV, was elected as the vice-president for 2023-24, receiving 104 votes.
Md Mizanur Rahman of the Daily Observer won the election in the post of assistant general secretary, collecting 142 votes and Rahim Sheikh, business editor of the Daily Janakantha as the finance secretary.
Badiul Alam, Mohammad Farhad Hossain Talukder, Mohammed Syful Islam, and Shah Alam Nur were elected members of the ERF.
Shaukat Mahmood, a former president of the National Press Club and Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, chief editor of TV Today and Moniruzzaman Tipu, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Public Relations Association, oversaw the election as the chairman and members, respectively.


