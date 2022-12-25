Video
Mild cold wave sweeps over Naogaon, Panchagarh dists

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

The mild cold wave, which is sweeping over the northwestern districts Naogaon and Panchagarh, is likely to abate by today morning since the met office predicted that night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.
"Mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Naogaon and Panchagarh and it may abate. Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country," the met office said in a 24 hours weather forecast commencing from 9am on Saturday.
It also forecast moderate to thick fog at places over the river basins and light to moderate fog elsewhere over the country during late night till tomorrow morning.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.
Besides, the met office also issued an alert message saying that the depression over southwest Bay and adjoining areas moved west-northwestwards and lies over the same area at 6am yesterday.
It is likely to move west-southwestwards afterwards, the BMD office said, asking all fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea not to venture into the depression area.
The country's highest temperature on Friday was recorded 30.4 degree Celsius at Teknaf in Chattogram division and today's lowest temperature was recorded 10 degree Celsius at Badalgachhi in Rajshahi division.      -BSS


