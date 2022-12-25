RAB arrests 7 robbers in city

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-4 arrested seven members of an inter-district gang of robbers with stolen exportable garments products worth Tk 5 crores from the Demra area here Friday night.

The arrested persons are -- Md Tawhidul Kaushar 42, Md Nazim 35, Md Masud 35, Md Dulal 45, Md Miraj Uddin 33, Abdul Al Masud 30, and Md Saiful Islam 22.

Lieutenant Colonel Moh-ammad Abdur Rahaman, Commanding Officer (Captain) of RAB-4, told BSS that on a tip-off, a team of RAB-4 arrested them from the Demra area and seized a covered van loaded with a large number of exportable clothing items. -BSS







