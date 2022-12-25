Barguna launch fire tragedy: 1-yr on, families still mourn missing relatives

BARGUNA, Dec 24: Although a year has passed since the Barguna launch fire tragedy, families still mourn their missing loved ones.

A devastating fire broke out at Barguna-bound launch 'MV-Avijan-10' on December 24 last year. The launch, with 800 passengers on board, was heading towards Barguna and the fire broke out on Sugandha river in Jhalakathi.

Forty-nine people died in the tragedy while the exact numbers of passengers traveling on the launch and the missing passengers are yet to be known. One hundred people were injured in the incident.

Many did not get any compensation for what they lost during the fire. Besides, families of missing passengers say no financial assistance has been provided to them.

After the fire, the local administration of Barguna district handed over 25 bodies to their relatives while 23 people were buried in a mass graveyard in the district.

Khalil, along with his wife and three children, was heading towards Barguna by the launch. Khalil and his wife managed to survive but they still mourn their three missing children.

Meanwhile, Golam Mahbub's offspring and elderly mother are inconsolable after losing him and his brother during the launch fire.

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) collected samples of 51 people for identifying the 23 unclaimed bodies that were buried in Potkakhali mass graveyard in the Sadar upazila of Barguna district. Sixteen eople have been identified through DNA test.

A case with Barguna Chief Judicial Magistrate Court against the owner of MV Avijan-10, Hamjalal Sheikh, and 24 others in connection with the deadly fire on the launch has been lodged, said Shahidul Islam Milon, inspector (Investigation) of Barguna police station. -UNB











