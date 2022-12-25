Tight security measures in Ctg ahead of X-mas

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 24: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and district police here have taken tight security measures in different churches of the port city and the district on the occasion of Christmas Day, the biggest religious festival of the Christian community.

Check posts and regular patrols have been increased in different churches under 16 police stations in the city and 15 police stations of the district.

Ponkoj Dotto, Additional Deputy Commissioner (PR), said law enforcers will keep vigil at different important points in the city and the district to fend off any possible untoward incidents.

The authorities have completed all kinds of preparations for Christmas Day in the city's churches.

Besides, various hotels and restaurants of the city have been decorated on the occasion of Christmas Day.

Christmas trees are being decorated in the homes of Christians. Patharghata Catholic Church, the largest church of the district, Jamalkhan and Pahartali Catholic Church have organized special prayers regarding the X-Mas Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner said the intelligence agencies have been kept alert on the occasion of Christmas Day. Besides, additional police forces have been deployed in every church to avoid any untoward incident during the festival. -BSS











