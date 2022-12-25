8 Shibir activists held in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 24: Panchlaish Thana of Chattogram Metropolitan Police arrested eight activists of Islami Chhatra Shibir (ICS) from the city's Muradpur area on Saturday.

Police said the ICS activists brought out a protest rally from Mohammadpur area at around 9 am, said Nazim Uddin Majumdar, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Panchlaish police station.

On information, eight workers of Jamaat-Shibir were arrested from the rally to avoid any untoward incident.

A case was filed against them with Panchliash police station. -BSS













