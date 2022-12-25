Public university in Feni a crying need

Dear Sir



Feni district is the most important district between Dhaka and Chittagong. The progress of Feni district in the education system is remarkable. The current enrollment rate of Feni district is 69.6%. Feni district also has 528 primary schools, 19 lower secondary schools, 155 secondary schools, 97 madrasas, 1 girls cadet college, 10 higher secondary colleges, 11 degree colleges.



Thousands of students pass out from higher secondary every year. But they go to study in public universities of other departments or divisions for higher education. At present, Feni is an advanced district of Bangladesh, but there is no initiative to establish a public university so far. As a result, it is seen that Feni has to take higher education in private universities or some honors level colleges. As a result, students are lagging behind in research or creative knowledge. Girl students suffer more than boys because parents do not want to send girls outside the district for higher education.



However, if a public university was established in their district, the severity of this suffering would be reduced. So, I hope the authorities will take action on this matter soon.



Jesmin Akter

Student of Department of Management.

Joynal Hazari College, Feni