4IR in agricultural education and research

Civilization has progressed from one phase to another through the ever-increasing discoveries of science and technology. The revolutionary changes in science and technology are accompanied by changes in the socio-economic and political background. Based on 4th industrial revolutions, humanity has now reached the smart technology or digital revolution. It can be said that the history of the development of science and technology is the history of the development of civilization and the history of the industrial revolution. The 4th Industrial Revolution conceptually originated in Germany from the idea of how to ensure easy services at the global consumer level by using the concept of rapid production of products and information technology in industrial factories with automation or industrial systems.



In post-independence Bangladesh, the father of the nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, took the initiative to turn the country's large population into public resources in 1972. Qudrat-i-Khuda formed the Education Commission. Giving national guidelines to the country's first education commission on the proposed educational policy for a newly independent country. Bangabandhu said, 'Education is not for colonial education, nor education for producing obedient clerks. I want a strong education system with modern knowledge and workforce." It is not known whether any other leader of the world has unveiled the nature of the education policy of his country in such short words. In this case, Bangabandhu's educational philosophy is certainly unique in the 4th industrial revolution period. Bangabandhu's educational philosophy is equally applicable. In this situation, Sheikh Hasina has prioritized Bangabandhu's educational philosophy. The led government has given proper plans and directions to convert technical and vocational education into mainstream education with priority to increase the rate of technical education to at least 50. This has given hope to the people.



Unexpected automation, remote controlled or smart phone and smart device-centric easy management is happening in the world. Against all these productive capacity and managerial improvements, our agriculture, industry, marketing and transport systems, labor market lag behind. The fourth industrial revolution that uses artificial intelligence with robotic technology will expand agriculture to multidimensional fields through its precision application and make perfect production strategies in crops much easier under smart monitoring. This technology will greatly simplify crop management by retrieving real-time information from field-level data with little human intervention. Which is very complicated and time consuming for humans to do.



In the case of Bangladesh, sensor IoT networks, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data will be analyzed and accurately applied to agriculture to embrace the applications of the fourth industrial revolution. As a result, precision agriculture as a means of agricultural education and research is necessary software for ensuring precision agriculture, agricultural weather information, early detection of disease and insect presence in crops, soil pH, nutrient quality and moisture measurement, determination of crop maturity and monitoring of crop health status, smart irrigation. It will be possible to help preserve the interests of everyone in the production potato chain platform using the system and drone technology.

A broad inclusive dialogue among the world's nations and international organizations is essential on how exactly to develop the pace, scope and depth of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Almost all of the skills that people need to acquire to face the fourth industrial revolution will depend on our education system. Education is its own socio-economic, cultural; At the same time, a specific, well-planned and comprehensive guide to implement the goals and objectives and reach the educational goals in the light of international needs. The educational program also has the direction to build a people who are capable of solving problems creatively and according to the situation of the future.



What the expected curriculum and research should look like in the transformation of agriculture to suit the fourth industrial revolution must be seriously considered. In this case, we need to get out of the textbook-centric curriculum and give importance to work-based, skill-based and technology-based education and adopt the technologies of the fourth industrial revolution as the subject of agricultural transformation. Sensor IoT Network, Artificial Intelligence (AJ), Big Data, IoT and Smart Agriculture, Data Analysis and Cloud Computing, Robotics in keeping with the developed world to meet the challenges of the future in building a hunger and poverty free Sonar Bangla in the agricultural sector. In agriculture, the inclusion of drone agriculture based agricultural subjects in higher education and research is very important.



These technologies of the fourth industrial revolution will create a smart agricultural development management, which will improve crop production and processing techniques while sustaining the environment and bring about sustainable changes in agriculture. How the work of new technologies respects human values, upholds the UN Universal Charter of Human Rights and creates new values in the state, society and business, in addition to maintaining the tolerance of humanism, religious values in the country, is also being reviewed around the world. Even how being human will be defined in the future; Understanding is also needed.

The writer is a vice chancellor of Kurigram Agricultural University, Kurigram























