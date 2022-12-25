

Food security asks for topmost priority



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the secretaries to ensure food security in the country.The country currently has 1.6 million tons of food stock. Necessary measures must be taken to ensure that food stocks do not decrease. According to the 'Global Hunger Index-2022' released last October, the level of hunger has reached the level of 'severe' or 'terrible' due to food shortages in 44 countries of the world. Earlier, the heads of five international organizations - the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the World Food Program (WFP) and the World Trade Organization (WTO) mentioned in a joint warning that the Ukraine war, global unrest, food The global food crisis will intensify in the coming days due to various reasons including a reduction in production, disruption of the transportation system.



As a result, the number of food-insecure people will continue to increase. This will exacerbate the nutritional crisis among people, which will lead to epidemics in parts of the world. Bangladesh is not out of fear of a global food crisis. According to another FAO report, 45 countries in the world are now at the highest risk of severe food insecurity due to shortages.Of these, 33 are located in the African continent, 9 in the Asian continent including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, two in the Caribbean region and one in the European continent. Therefore, the directive of the Prime Minister to the highest-level officials of the state to ensure food security in the country is timely.As defined by the United Nations Committee on Global Food Security, food security exists when everyone has access to and access to sufficient amounts of safe and nutritious food at all times for an active, healthy and productive life. The three determinants of food safety are - one. Availability of food, two. Searching power, three. Nutritional quality and safety of food.



Determining food availability assesses those factors that affect the availability and availability of food. These are abundance in the food supply, expenditure on agricultural research and development, agricultural infrastructure, uncertainty in food production, corruption and food wastage.The six indicators used to measure affordability are the ratio of food expenditure to total expenditure per meal, the proportion of the population living below the poverty line, GDP per capita, tariff rates on agricultural imports, food security programs and access to financial assistance for farmers. Indicators of food quality and safety are analyzed by food diversification, nutrient and micronutrient availability, protein quality and food safety.



As the food grains produced in the country cannot meet the demand, there is no other option but to import them. In the current financial year, the government and private sectors have taken the initiative to import 19 lakh tons of rice, but due to the increase in the price of rice in the international market, the excessive increase in global transportation costs and the severe dollar crisis in the country, the import of food grains has not picked up the pace.



Apart from food grains, the country is almost completely dependent on imports, with edible oil, sugar and pulses at the top. According to the information presented in the meeting on the 'Action plan to reduce import dependence of edible oil' in the Ministry of Agriculture last June, the annual demand for edible oil in the country is about 24 lakh tons. In contrast, the edible oil produced locally from mustard, sesame and sunflower crops is 3 lakh tons, which is 12 percent of the demand. This means, 88 percent of the country needs to import edible oil.



The prices have risen the most in the last two years in the country�s edible oil, a liter of soybean oil was priced at Tk 100 in January 2020, and is currently selling at Tk 190. According to the information received, against the annual demand of 2 million tons of sugar in the country, the amount of production in the sugar mills controlled by the government is 50-60 thousand tons. In other words, we are completely dependent on imports for sugar.A year ago, the price of one kg of sugar at the government level was Tk 65. Currently, the government fixed price of the product is 110taka per kg. While the annual requirement of dal, which is known as the 'poor man's protein', is about 2.6 lakh tons, the amount of dal produced in the country is about 9 lakh tons. As a result, about 17 lakh tons of pulses have to be imported annually.



The second determinant of food security is access to food. Food availability does not guarantee food security. Availability of food requires financial compatibility of food purchase. As the country's economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak for more than two years and the private sector, which plays a key role in employment, people's incomes have fallen due to layoffs, salary/wage cuts and other reasons.



Bangladesh's position in terms of access to nutritious and safe food is far below international standards. Nutritional problems are evident among a large population of the country, including women and children. This is due to financial inefficiency and faulty biological use of food.Poor people are often unable to afford non-vegetarian food due to a lack of affordability. High inflation has made it difficult even for the middle class to afford non-vegetarian food. It increases malnutrition. Improper use of food includes less access to adequate food by women and children than men and poor cooking practices.



In the coming Boro season, the focus should be on getting the maximum yield. Three. Measures should be taken to increase the purchasing power of people, especially the lower class. Long-term activities include-a. Due to the scarcity of land, we need to focus on increasing the productivity of rice and other food crops. b. To increase the production of agricultural products including rice, shifting of agricultural land to the non-agricultural sector should be stopped as much as possible.



To increase the production of agricultural products including rice, investment in the agricultural sector should be increased at the public and private levels. 5000 crores recently allocated by Bangladesh Bank in refinancing funds is not enough compared to the needs of the agriculture sector. The allocation should be increased. d. Attention should be paid to increasing the nutritional quality of food and stopping the supply of unsafe food in the market. e. All-out efforts should be made to implement the strategies recommended in the Eighth Five-Year Plan to address the challenges in the agricultural sector.

The writer is a columnist and a researcher













