Scout rally begins at Hili

DINAJPUR, Dec 24: A five-day-long Scout rally was inaugurated at Hili under Hakimpur Upazila in the district on Saturday morning.

Bangladesh Scout Hakimpur Upazila Unit organized the rally at Bangla Hili Pilot School and College Ground.

Hakimpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Upazila Scouts President Md Noor-e Alam inaugurated the rally as the chief guest at around 11:30 am.

Camp Chief and Upazila Scout Commissioner Anwarul Haque Tuku, Hakimpur Press Club President Golam Mostafizar Rahman Milon, Programme Chief and Upazila Scout leader Tarek Mahmud, and Editor Kawsar Ali Ahmed spoke at the inaugural session of the rally conducted by Hakimpur Upazila Cub leader Mohidul Islam.

Hakimpur Upazila Scouts Vice-presidents Mamunur Rashid, Kawsar Parveen and Golam Mostafa, Treasurer Tofazzal Hossain, Hakimpur Government College RSL Rahul Amin, Hakimpur Women's Degree College RSL Naz Sultana, among others, were also present at that time.

Students of Bangla Hili Government Girls' High School Arpa, Najat, Tuli, Shikha, Shanjida Mousumi, Lia, Hafsa, Orni and Fiza displayed scout display in the rally.

General Secretary of Hakimpur Upazila Unit of Bangladesh Scouts Kawsar said 243 students from 27 educational institutions participated in the rally in three sub-camps named Padma, Meghna and Jamuna.