Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:39 AM
Bumper potato production likely in Joypurhat

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

JOYPURHAT, Dec 24: Potato fields are growing brightly in the district making both growers and agriculture division hopeful of bumper yielding.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Joypurhat, this 2022-23 season, a total of 38,368 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under potato against the target of 38,365 ha in Joypurhat.
Besides, advance potato has been cultivated on about 3,500 ha.
At present, new potatoes are arriving at bazaars. Growers are happy over getting good price.
Farmer Hafizur Rahman of Jamalganj area has sold potato of Tk 2.5 lakh from his two bigha lands.
After lifting transplanted Aman (T-Aman), farmers in the district started potato seed sowing.  Mainly after harvesting advance T-Aman, potato farming began in Jamalpur, Parulia, Bonkhur, and Puranapoil areas in Sadar Upazila, Akkelpur Upazila's Jamalganj, Panchbibi Upazila's Khasbatra, and Aymarasulpur areas.
Local agriculture department provided field level advice among farmers in sowing potato seeds.
In upazila-wise, potato farming land included 6,760 ha in Sadar Upazila, 7,156 ha in Panchbibi Upazila, 8,106 ha in Khetlal Upazila, 10,611 ha in Kalai Upazila, and 5,735 ha in Akkelpur Upazila. A total of 9,20,832 metric tons (mt) of potato production has been targeted from these upazilas.
If the production target achieved, after meeting the district demand, it will be possible to send potato to other districts. The per ha potato production has been fixed at 24 mt, on an average.
According to the DAE, there is adequate stock of fertiliser in the district for potato cultivation. In November, urea stock was 3,757 mt, TSP 2,366 mt, MoP 3,350 mt and DAP 2,175 mt. Demands of these fertilisers for December are 5,345 mt (urea), 1,318 mt (TSP), 1,931 (MoP) and 1,788 mt (DoP).
Deputy Director (DD) of BADC (Marketing) Md Zakir Hossain said, on the basis of categories, the selling price of rich species of potato has been fixed at Tk 25-30 per kg at dealers' level while at Tk 30.50-42.50 at farmers' level.  
Among others, seeds of high yielding Estorics species of BADC are on the higher demand, the DD added.
In order to make potato-farming, a good success in the district field level sub-assistant agriculture officials are monitoring round the clock, providing necessary advice and training, said Additional DD of the DAE Md Abdul Karim.
If the weather goes fair, a bumper potato production is likely. It is expected by farmers and agriculture officials.
In the last year, rich quality potato was exported to nine countries from Joypurhat. Usually more than target of potato farming is made in this ancient region of Barind.
Growers mostly cultivate high-yielding varieties of potato, such as ganula, carrage, musika, diamond, estorics, cardinal and rozeta.
According to the DAE, there are 15 cold storages in the district, with the preserving capacity of about 1.5 lakh mt potato.


