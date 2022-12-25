Two men murdered in Bogura, Jashore

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Jashore, in three days.

BOGURA: A man was stabbed to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Motiur Rahman, 40, a resident of Kalibala Village under Shekherkola Union in the upazila. He worked at BG Laboratories in Godarpara area in the town.

According to police and local sources, Motiur was going to his office in Godarpara from the house in the morning. At that time, a group of miscreants attacked him, and stabbed in Nishindara area at around 9:15 am, leaving the man critically injured.

Locals rescued injured Motiur and took him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor at around 10:30 am.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Bogura Upashahar Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Sujan Mia confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

JASHORE: A shopkeeper was stabbed to death while he was standing next to a graveyard in the district town on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Erfan Hossain, 28, son of Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Dhopapara area in the town.

Police and local sources said three unknown young men attacked on Erfan and stabbed him indiscriminately when he was standing next to a graveyard in Khadki area in the evening, leaving the shopkeeper seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Jashore General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Erfan dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jashore Kotwali Police Station (PS) Md Tajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this connection.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing, the OC added.











