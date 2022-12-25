Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts

Four people including two housewives and a schoolboy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Faridpur, Mymensingh, Patuakhali and Habiganj, in four days.

FARIDPUR: A man has reportedly committed suicide a day after the death of his father in Saltha Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Shahin Sheikh, 35, son of late Abdus Sobhan, a resident of Goargadi Village under Majhardia Union in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Shahin Sheikh has committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan of his room in the house at night due to a family feud with his wife.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saltha Police Station (PS) Sheikh Sadik confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Mansura Akhter, 19, wife of Obaidullah, a resident of Sandiain Village in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, the deceased's family members spotted the body of the housewife hanging from the ceiling of her room in the afternoon and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police assumed that Mansura Akhter might have committed suicide by hanging herself due to a family feud.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A schoolboy has reportedly committed suicide after drinking poison in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Noyon Sheel, 11, son of Nirmal Sheel, a resident of Gachhani Village under Banshbaria Union. He was a sixth grader at Gachhani High School in the area.

Local and the deceased's family sources said the boy drank poison in his house in the afternoon due to a dispute with his elder brother.

Sensing the matter, the deceased's family members rescued him and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex.

Later on, Noyon Sheel died at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Dr. Sadia Khair, on-duty doctor of the hospital, confirmed the death of the boy.

Dashmina PS Inspector Anup Das confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken in this regard.

HABIGANJ: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Madhabpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rina Akter, 45, wife of expatriate Abdur Rashid, a resident of Nayanpur Village under Chowmuhani Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from the in her house at around 10:30 pm due to a family dispute with her husband.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Madhabpur PS OC Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.











