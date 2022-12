NOAKHALI, Dec 24: Police arrested a man along with a pipe gun and 200 yaba tablets from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The arrested is Tofayel Ahmed, 27, a resident of Baroichtal Village under Jirtali Union. Officer-in-Charge of Begumganj Police Station Mir Zahidul Haque Rony said acting on a tip-off, police conducted a drive in the village and arrested the man along with firearm and drugs.