A meeting on law and order situation during the upcoming Christmas Day and English New Year, was held in Bogura DC office in the town on Saturday. DC Md Saiful Islam presided over the meeting. SP Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, CS Dr Mohammad Shafiul Azam and ADC (General) Masum Ali Beg also spoke at that time. photo: observer