Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 December, 2022, 5:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four killed in road mishaps in Kurigram, Tangail

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondents

Four people including two teenage boys have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Kurigram and Tangail, on Friday and Saturday.
KURIGRAM: Three people including a teenage boy have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Fulbari and Sadar upazilas of the district on Saturday.
The helper of a tractor was killed in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila at noon.
The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 16, son of Nur Jamal Haque, a resident of Sonaikazi Village under Shimulbari Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said a tractor was heading to carry sand in Fulbari area at around 12 pm. On the way, Shariful, helper of the tractor, fell from the vehicle on the Fulbari-Dharala Bridge road in Gabertal area due to its driver's sudden hard break. At that time, he was crushed under the wheels of the tractor. He was critically injured in the accident.  
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shariful dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family          members.
On the other hand, two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
One of the deceased was identified as Abdul Hannan, 45, a resident of Tograihat area under Kanthalbari Union in the upazila. The identity of another deceased could not be known immediately.
Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Amar Enterprise' from Ulipur Upazila of the district lost control over its steering and rammed an auto-rickshaw in Trimohini area in Sadar Upazila at around 8 am. The auto-rickshaw driver jumped quickly to save his life, but the passenger Abdul Hannan in the auto-rickshaw and a person standing in front of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot.
Being informed, police and fire service recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.
The injured auto-rickshaw driver was rescued and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
However, the law enforcers have seized the bus.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kurigram Sadar PS Zahid Hasan confirmed the incident.
MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A minor boy was killed as two motorcycles collided head-on in Bashtoil area under Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Akash Mia, 15, son of Abbas Uddin, a resident of Pekua Village under Bashtoil Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Akash was returning the house riding a motorcycle in the afternoon. On the way, another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction hit his bike in Bashtoil area of the upazila, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Mirzapur PS SI Nechar Uddin confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Scout rally begins at Hili
Bumper potato production likely in Joypurhat
Two men murdered in Bogura, Jashore
Four ‘commit suicide’ in four districts
Man nabbed with firearms, yaba in Noakhali
A meeting on law and order situation during the upcoming Christmas Day
Four killed in road mishaps in Kurigram, Tangail
Soil lifting threatens Bangshi dyke at Dhanbari


Latest News
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
US House approves $45 billion aid package to Ukraine
Nine killed in fuel tanker explosion near Johannesburg
Shahid Afridi new interim chief selector of Pakistan
One killed in Naogaon train accident
Law enforcers killing leaders, workers one after another: BNP
33 Jamaat-Shibir men held in two districts
Trader killed in Moulvibazar road accident
Myanmar court to hand down Suu Kyi's final verdicts next week
Govt resorts to killing people to stay in power forcibly: Manna
Most Read News
Panchagarh BNP leader killed in police firing
Global stocks mixed as oil prices jump on Russian threat
AL's 22nd national council concludes with new committee
India says arrivals from Thailand, China must show negative Covid tests
1mn without power as 'bomb cyclone' wallops US
Japanese woman, daughters barred at airport while leaving country
Depression over Bay likely to move west-southwestwards
Moderate to thick fog likely in parts of country
People won’t allow vote rigging anymore: Khasru
No alternative to Sheikh Hasina: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft