Four killed in road mishaps in Kurigram, Tangail

Four people including two teenage boys have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Kurigram and Tangail, on Friday and Saturday.

KURIGRAM: Three people including a teenage boy have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Fulbari and Sadar upazilas of the district on Saturday.

The helper of a tractor was killed in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Shariful Islam, 16, son of Nur Jamal Haque, a resident of Sonaikazi Village under Shimulbari Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a tractor was heading to carry sand in Fulbari area at around 12 pm. On the way, Shariful, helper of the tractor, fell from the vehicle on the Fulbari-Dharala Bridge road in Gabertal area due to its driver's sudden hard break. At that time, he was crushed under the wheels of the tractor. He was critically injured in the accident.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shariful dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.

On the other hand, two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Abdul Hannan, 45, a resident of Tograihat area under Kanthalbari Union in the upazila. The identity of another deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Amar Enterprise' from Ulipur Upazila of the district lost control over its steering and rammed an auto-rickshaw in Trimohini area in Sadar Upazila at around 8 am. The auto-rickshaw driver jumped quickly to save his life, but the passenger Abdul Hannan in the auto-rickshaw and a person standing in front of the auto-rickshaw died on the spot.

Being informed, police and fire service recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Kurigram Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

The injured auto-rickshaw driver was rescued and taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

However, the law enforcers have seized the bus.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kurigram Sadar PS Zahid Hasan confirmed the incident.

MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A minor boy was killed as two motorcycles collided head-on in Bashtoil area under Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Akash Mia, 15, son of Abbas Uddin, a resident of Pekua Village under Bashtoil Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Akash was returning the house riding a motorcycle in the afternoon. On the way, another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction hit his bike in Bashtoil area of the upazila, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Mirzapur PS SI Nechar Uddin confirmed the incident.













