Soil lifting threatens Bangshi dyke at Dhanbari



The photo shows soil being cut from the Bangshi River dam near Bawla Government Primary School at Dhanbari.

A visit found soil cutting from the Bangshi River dam, several hundred yards away from Jadunathpur Bawla Government Primary School. A road has been built through the middle of agriculture lands for running soil-laden trucks. The lifted soil is taken to different brick kilns including Akash and Sonali at Dhanbari.

According to locals, the dam cutting and soil trading is going on under a team led by Mokbul Hossain, ex-member of Jadunathpur Union and Ward No. 2 Awami League (AL) president, and local AL leader Gias Uddin.

Besides, a quarter comprising Abdul Malek and Saiful are carrying out soil lifting from the entire east side area of the road. Many brick kilns have grown up in the upazila. Trapping farmers, some unscrupulous quarters are continuing the soil lifting. Brick kiln owners are purchasing this best quality soil at poor price. This reckless soil lifting will cause erosion in the rainy season while living houses and croplands will be under threat.

Ex-member Mokbul said, "At the time of dredging the river by Water Development Board (WDB), the whole excavated soil was dumped on our crop lands. Now crops cannot be cultivated on these lands. So the dumped soil is being removed. Besides, this soil cutting has been informed to Surveyor of WDB-Jamalpur Md Rokunuzzaman."

Union member Moynal Haq said, cutting the river dam in such way is not accepted as it will cause submergence to croplands in the rainy season. "I have informed the matter to the chairman," he added.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Aslam Hossain said, the matter will be inquired, and measures will be taken accordingly.











