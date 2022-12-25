Video
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train in Lalmonirhat

Published : Sunday, 25 December, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

LALMONIRHAT, Dec 24: A man was crushed under a train in Hatibandha Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Uttam Kumar, 35, a resident of Uttar Haldibari Village under Sindurna Union in the upazila of the district.
According to police and local sources, Uttam Kumar was walking along the rail line in DS Pump area of the upazila in the district in the evening. At that time, a Burimari-bound train coming from Lalmonirhat hit him, which left the man dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.
Officer-in-Charge of Hatibandha Police Station Shah Alam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


