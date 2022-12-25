Vermicompost gains market at Chirirbandar



Nayem Huda at his vermicompost project in Chirirbandar Upazila. photo: observer

After completing his graduation from Dhaka International University of Business Agriculture and Technology in 2016, Naymem Huda got a job in a private firm in Dhaka's Uttara area. During his job life, he realised that his salary was not matching his labour and time in the job. Then he decided to quit the job.

After leaving the job in 2019, he started his vermicompost project. At present, he is earning Tk 20,000-25,000 per month by selling vermicompost. He is also using his own-produced vermicompost in his agriculture fields. He is earning Tk 8,000-10,000 per month by selling earthworms. His monthly total earnings stand at Tk 35,000-40,000.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Nayem Huda said, "After leaving job in 2019, I invested my mind in agriculture. Firstly I started garden of orange, malta and mixed fruits. Then I started fish farming in our house pond. While raising garden, I felt the necessity of using organic fertiliser along with chemical fertilisers. Then I took advice from local agriculture office and launched a vermicompost project."

"As good profit started to come from vermicompost and earthworms, I started to research about these. Later on, I started producing this manure on tray. Now I have started to produce vermicompost in bags on an experimental basis. I am getting good yield," he further said.

At present, his farm has been extended up to six decimals. Per month 4-5 metric tons (mt) of vermicompost are produced in the farm. Per mt fertiliser is selling at Tk 12,000. At the retail level per kilogram vermicompost is selling at Tk 16-18.

Farmer Shakil Islam of Baikanthapur Village said, "Nayem is the son of our village. I purchased organic manure from him and applied this in my banana and red spinach fields. Banana and red spinach yielded well. It has reduced my chemical fertiliser cost."

Farmer Hazrat Ali of Tentulia Village said, "My vegetables have yielded well for using vermicompost from Nayem." Nayem is the son of Md Fazlur Rahman of the same village.

Chirirbandar Upazila Agriculture Officer Johra Sultana Sharmin said, "We have opened several vermicompost projects under NAPT project in the upazila. As an entrepreneur Nayem Huda is doing very good."

He has brought solvency to his life by selling manure and worms, the agriculture official maintained.











CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Dec 24: A mechanical engineering graduate Nayem Huda has been success in vermicompost production in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district.After completing his graduation from Dhaka International University of Business Agriculture and Technology in 2016, Naymem Huda got a job in a private firm in Dhaka's Uttara area. During his job life, he realised that his salary was not matching his labour and time in the job. Then he decided to quit the job.After leaving the job in 2019, he started his vermicompost project. At present, he is earning Tk 20,000-25,000 per month by selling vermicompost. He is also using his own-produced vermicompost in his agriculture fields. He is earning Tk 8,000-10,000 per month by selling earthworms. His monthly total earnings stand at Tk 35,000-40,000.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, Nayem Huda said, "After leaving job in 2019, I invested my mind in agriculture. Firstly I started garden of orange, malta and mixed fruits. Then I started fish farming in our house pond. While raising garden, I felt the necessity of using organic fertiliser along with chemical fertilisers. Then I took advice from local agriculture office and launched a vermicompost project.""As good profit started to come from vermicompost and earthworms, I started to research about these. Later on, I started producing this manure on tray. Now I have started to produce vermicompost in bags on an experimental basis. I am getting good yield," he further said.At present, his farm has been extended up to six decimals. Per month 4-5 metric tons (mt) of vermicompost are produced in the farm. Per mt fertiliser is selling at Tk 12,000. At the retail level per kilogram vermicompost is selling at Tk 16-18.Farmer Shakil Islam of Baikanthapur Village said, "Nayem is the son of our village. I purchased organic manure from him and applied this in my banana and red spinach fields. Banana and red spinach yielded well. It has reduced my chemical fertiliser cost."Farmer Hazrat Ali of Tentulia Village said, "My vegetables have yielded well for using vermicompost from Nayem." Nayem is the son of Md Fazlur Rahman of the same village.Chirirbandar Upazila Agriculture Officer Johra Sultana Sharmin said, "We have opened several vermicompost projects under NAPT project in the upazila. As an entrepreneur Nayem Huda is doing very good."He has brought solvency to his life by selling manure and worms, the agriculture official maintained.