Eight fishermen freed 7 days after abduction

BAGERHAT, Dec 24: Eight fishermen, who were abducted by the pirates seven days back from the Sundarban in Mongla Upazila of the district, returned their houses after paying ransom.

They are: Md Akram Sheikh, 42, Md Rafiqul Islam Khan, 35, Oli Shikder, 48, Bakhtiar Bepari, 35, Anis Sheikh, 22, Milon Sheikh, 23, Shukur Ali Bepari, 30, and Monir Bepari, 36.

According to police and family members of the victims, the fishermen went to catch fish in the canals of the Sundarban on December 13.

They went there boarding on eight fishing boats at 10pm after taking permission from the office of Forest Department's Chandpai Range, said family members of the victims. They were catching fish in various canals of Sundarban including Kolamulu, Alki, Tambulbunia and Harmal canals at that time. A group of pirates attacked the fishermen at one stage of the fishing, they said.

"Pirates beat the fishermen and looted fishes and other materials from the fishing boats. In addition to this, they abducted one fisherman from each boat," said Nasir Sheikh and Sohrab Sheikh, family members of the victims.

Later on, the pirates demanded ransom from the victims' families for release of the fishermen.

The pirates handed over the abducted fishermen to Harintana Outpost of the Forest Department at 2am on Tuesday after taking Tk 1.8 lakh ransom. At around 12pm on Wednesday, the fishermen were taken to Mongla Police Station (PS) for interrogation from Hariana Outpost.

However, Officer-in-Charge of the PS Monirul Islam said they have rescued the fishermen from abduction of the pirates.













